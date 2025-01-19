Brutality Behind Bars: Family Of Robert Brooks Files Federal Lawsuit Over Prison Beating Death At Marcy Correctional Facility

The family of Robert Brooks, a 49-year-old man beaten to death by correctional officers at Marcy Correctional Facility, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit seeking justice for his death and systemic changes in the prison system.

At a press conference in Rochester, NY, Brooks’ family, joined by their legal team, shared emotional accounts of their loss and demanded accountability for the 17 individuals they say are responsible for his death.

“We Will Not Allow His Death to Be in Vain”

In WKTV, Robert Brooks Jr., the son of the late Robert Brooks, gave a heart-wrenching statement about the unimaginable pain his family is enduring.

“Today, my family is going through an unimaginable amount of pain. The murder of my father by the people who are supposed to keep him safe,” said Brooks Jr.

Brooks Jr. also spoke about the devastating moment he first saw the bodycam footage of his father’s death.

“I felt helpless, like I was there with him, and there was nothing I could do. I wouldn’t wish this nightmare on anyone,” said Brooks Jr.

In WKTV, Brooks Jr. described his father as “a neighborhood hero” and “everyone’s favorite uncle,” who was passionate about creating music and writing short stories. He reminisced about how his father’s passion inspired him.

“I will continue his legacy. And I will make him proud by making my music.”

Despite the overwhelming loss, Brooks Jr. vowed that his family’s fight for justice would not falter.

“This pain must lead to justice for my father and for our family, and we will not stop fighting until we get it,” said Brooks Jr.

“Torture and Murder”: Lawsuit Exposes Disturbing Details

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, accuses correctional officers of using excessive force, displaying deliberate indifference to medical needs, and committing wrongful death.

According to WKTV, attorney Elizabeth Mazur of Hughes, Socol, Piers, Resnick, and Dym described the events of December 9, 2024, as “torture and murder.”

In the Observer-Dispatch, Mazur also highlighted the shocking evidence captured on video.

“Unbeknownst to Robert’s killers, body-worn cameras passively recorded much of the attack on video,” Mazur said.

Mazur explained the significance of the footage.

“Although the video of Robert’s killing is extremely difficult to watch, it holds a mirror up to the violence and abuse Marcy prisoners face on a regular basis. It shows what Marcy correctional officers will do when they believe no one is watching.”

Brother’s Bond: “Big Bro, We Love You”

In WKTV, Brooks’s brother, Jared Ricks, shared memories of their close relationship and the devastation of losing him.

“Robert Brooks was my older brother and my only brother,” Ricks said. He described their bond, saying, “My brother was my guardian angel before he got his wings.”

Ricks spoke about their shared passion for music and the strong influence his brother had on him growing up.

“Me personally, I wanted to walk like him, talk like him, dress like him,” Ricks said.

Despite his grief, Ricks remains committed to fighting for justice.

“We’re going to use our agony to fight for justice so that no one has to watch clips of devastation 30 minutes at a time or go through the plethora of emotions that I’ve gone through in the last month,” said Ricks.

Attorneys Demand Accountability and Change

In WKTV, attorney Steve Schwarz of Faraci Lange LLP explained the legal strategy.

“Today, we filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York against 17 defendants who are directly or indirectly involved in causing Robert’s brutal beating and resulting death.”

Schwarz acknowledged the limitations of federal law.

“Because New York has sovereign immunity and cannot be sued in federal court for civil rights violations or wrongful death, we will soon be filing a separate action against the State of New York in the New York Court of Claims,” said Schwarz.

In the Observer-Dispatch, Schwarz highlighted the broader implications of the case.

“This is the first time that clear video of abuse in a prison has been recorded, and this could lead to greater reform,” said Schwarz.

The Fight for Justice and Reform

The family’s attorneys and loved ones stressed that this fight is about more than compensation.

In WKTV, Ricks stated, “People who are incarcerated are human beings. They have rights. They deserve to live without fear that something like this could happen to them.”

Brooks Jr. summed up the family’s mission.

“The most important thing we want is change. I want the name Robert L. Brooks known forever, for the future, so this never happens again,” said Brooks Jr.

The tragic death of Robert Brooks has ignited a movement for justice and reform, and his family is determined to ensure his story is not forgotten. BOSSIP remains committed to continuous updates of this story.