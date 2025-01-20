Hope Floats: Fervent Leaders Keeping MLK’s Dream Alive Despite Trump’s Return to Power

Donald Trump’s return to the political stage has left many disheartened, with fears of civil rights regression and widening divisions. Yet, on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we’re reminded of Dr. King’s resilience as several pop culture and political leaders continue carrying the torch of hope, justice, and progress.

We need our everyday heroes, so BOSSIP has researched standout individuals serving as living testaments to King’s dream.

They demonstrate that the fight for equality must press forward regardless of the challenges.

Hit the flip for our picks!