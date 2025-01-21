Inauguration2025: Social Media Erupts Over Kim K’s Ko-Sign, Nelly’s Nincompoopery, Elon’s ‘Weird Gesture,’ Pastor Shuffle Shoes & More

Well, here we go again with Donald Trump as President in a seemingly impossible feat by the slithery convicted felon who returned to power in front of political cronies, mega-rich dweebs, and ring-kissing attendees at his nutty Inauguration where Kim K, Nelly, Elon Musk, Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, and more went viral for a variety of brow-furrowing reasons.

Moments after being sworn into office, Trump signed a flurry of Executive Orders that not-very-shockingly took aim at marginalized groups in yet another reminder that he’s probably not the best person to be running the country.

Aside from Trump’s dangerous antics and a ducked kiss by Melania, social media erupted over Nelly saying he was “honored” to have been invited by Donald Trump to perform at the Inauguration.

In an interview with CBS News White House reporter Willie James Inman, the St. Louis native thanked Trump for extending the invitation to perform for the incoming administration.

“You know, I feel honored to be here tonight. Again, my performance is definitely for the office. I feel honored that I’ve been asked, and yeah, man, I’m here to have a good time,” Nelly said while speaking to the reporter at the Liberty Ball.

The “Country Grammar” hitmaker insisted that politics did not play a role in his decision to perform at the MAGA-friendly event.

“It’s not political for me. For me, the political part is over. He won. And, you know, growing up, I was taught to respect the office,” he told ABC News reporter Kyra Phillips during an interview on Monday.

While it seemed obvious that Nelly did it for the bag, he claims that it wasn’t about money at all. Mmmmmk.

“I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this because it’s an honor. I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office,” he said in a previous interview with Willie D. “The same way our brothers and sisters go to war to put their life on the line for whoever is in office. So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever is in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever is in office.”

No stranger to carefully curated controversy, Kim K. was the next main character of the moment after seemingly declaring her allegiance with Trump by sharing a photo of Melania’s fashion statement at Inauguration.

If it’s attention she wanted, she succeeded in going viral and immediately being dragged before Elon Musk stole the spotlight with his questionable arm motion that looked exactly like a Nazi salute (but somehow wasn’t???).

Naturally, Musk refuted claims that his questionable hand gestures were a nod to Nazis and, in an eyebrow-raising plot twist, the Anti-Defamation League defended Musk against the criticism.

And, in quite possibly the most egregious moment of Inauguration, we were introduced to Detroit Pastor Lorenzo Sewell who delivered a shoe-shufflin’ sermon while Trump looked on with a ‘yea, that’s my boy’ twinkle in his eyes.

At this point, it’s clear we’re in a circus full of clowns and it’s only Day 2 of a FOUR-YEAR PRESIDENCY.

How do you plan on staying sane the next four years? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Trump’s Inauguration on the flip.