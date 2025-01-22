SZA Can’t Keep A Straight Face After Keke Palmer Asks If Ex Drake Is A Good Kisser: ‘That’s Why I Said F*** You In Advance!’

Keke Palmer took one for the team and asked her One of Them Days costar SZA a question we all wanna know the answer to.

During the press tour for their film, the actresses–along with producer Issa Rae–appeared on an episode of Hot Ones Versus, during which they have the option of answering a spicy question or eating a spicy wing. Keke decided to get really spicy with one of her questions for SZA, grilling her costar about her famous ex, Drake.

Palmer wanted to know more about the singer’s relationship with the “Family Matters” rapper, asking if he was a good kisser. It was clear immediately that the Grammy winner did not want to answer, shooting back at Keke, “That’s why I said f*** you in advance.”

The Nope actress kept giggling as she and Rae joked back and forth, which led to SZA starting to take a bite of the spicy wing.

“I don’t want to, it hurts!” she said of the hot wing. “We were children! We were children. 2009? We were children.”

In response to her not wanting to eat the chicken, Palmer told her it was a “simple good or not good,” to which Rae added that the question was “really easy. And the fact that you don’t want to say one is very telling.”

“Y’all trying to double-team me into guilt ‘cause you know I’m affected by it? F*** y’all,” SZA responded.

She proceeded to take a tiny bite of the wing in exchange for not answering the question.

Drake first name-dropped SZA and confirmed their romantic history in his 2020 song “Mr. Right Now,” in which he rapped about how a girl he was dating wanted to play the artist’s songs while being intimate.

“Wait ‘cause I used to date SZA back in ‘08/If you cool with it, she can still play,” he raps on the track.

If the pair did actually date in 2008, that would have made SZA 17, which sparked a lot of controversies since Drake is three years her senior. Days after the song was released, SZA confirmed on X that they had dated, but it was one year after the rapper said in the song.

“So It was actually 2009 lol 🙃.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered 🥴lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait,” she wrote. “Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace 🤝💎💫 . I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago .”

Fast forward a few years, and SZA is set to tour with Kendrick Lamar later this year, who famously called Drake a “certified pedophile” on his hit, “Not Like Us.” Pure comedy.