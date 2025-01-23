Jim Jones Shows Supports For Drake’s UMG Defamation Lawsuit– ‘It’s A Dangerous Thing He’s Doing’

Jim Jones is defending Drake amid his defamation lawsuit against UMG, calling it “James Bond Sh*t.”

Despite the anniversary of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s historic rap battle approaching, it’s likely to be overshadowed by Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. Everyone in hip-hop has firm opinions on the lawsuit, with most calling it a “Karen move” and “not hip-hop.”

According to Complex, however, Drake has the support of Jim Jones. While promoting his upcoming single on DMAL’s BNF podcast, Jones applauded Drake for suing while saying that the rapper is in “a different realm” and hip-hop purists are “thinking about this sh*t wrong.”

“He’s not personally suing against Kendrick Lamar, which everybody seems to think that this lawsuit is about,” Jones said 34 minutes into the interview. “He didn’t sue Kendrick Lamar. He sued UMG, which is the biggest company that has the biggest bag, n***a. You think I ain’t gon’ sue Amazon if I get a chance to? We suing everybody, n***a. Any one of them companies I get a chance to, playing at that level, to sue for billions? I’m going for it.”

According to Jim Jones, Drizzy suing UMG and not Kendrick makes the situation more like Tracy Morgan suing Walmart over his 2014 car accident.

“So how the f**k we not gon’ be happy about somebody who gets a bag from one of the biggest companies that’s been raping everybody anyway?” Jones asked, adding that he believes people would be applauding the move if it instead involved a “coalition” of multiple artists.

Jones then blasted people who frowned upon the lawsuit, claiming they weren’t viewing the situation correctly.

“Y’all associating motherf**kin’ brussels sprouts with apples,” he said. “It’s two totally different things.”

[…]

“It’s a dangerous thing he’s doing. This some James Bond sh*t he’s doing.”

Ultimately, Jim Jones said the lawsuit was “none of his business.” The beef between Drake and Kendrick has been a nonstop topic since early 2024, and it won’t slow down anytime soon.

However, if Drake somehow secures financial compensation from the “Not Like Us” slander he endured, the conversation will never end. This could change hip-hop battles forever in the future.