Kendrick Lamar fans are dragging Drake’s “stressed” appearance, joking that Drizzy drowned in drama as the “Not Like Us” video dropped while he attended Michael Rubin‘s star-studded all-white party.

Just like your neighbor’s fireworks collection, the jokes are still flying about the 6(9) God following Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” music video. Once again, the “Euphoria” rapper played chess, not checkers, by releasing the highly anticipated visuals at the most awkward possible time — while Drake was surrounded by cameras and fellow celebrities at Michael Rubin’s famous all-white 4th of July party.

The A-list guest list also included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony, Teyana Taylor, Lil Wayne, Druski, Quavo, and more. The annual Hamptons holiday bash always brings out the biggest names to Rubin’s massive mansion.

An opulent night like this always leaves fans wondering what it’s like during the epic event. This year’s party was an even bigger topic of conversation, with Drake seemingly stuck in the middle while Kendrick took over the 4th like he did on Juneteenth. Many even credited the Pulitzer prize winner with planning his all-white wardrobe to match the party when it dropped.

Comments Claim Beefing With Kendrick Lamar Aged Drake “10 Years”

As speculation swirled about Drake and other attendees’ reactions, his face seemingly said it all in the party pics. Several comments joked that the “Rich Baby Daddy” rapper looked “stressed,” “depressed” and “aged 10 years” from the beef.

Last week, the “Family Matters” star appeared to take it all in stride by reclaiming the “69 God” moniker while bowling. On Thursday, he wasn’t flashing those Champagne Papi pearly whites even when he posed with the Fanatics founder. He had the same sad face with Shaboozey and Druski, but Jake Paul got Drake cheesing again.

A popular page dedicated to plastic surgery crowdsourced suggestions for procedures to help Drake’s “tired” look. The answers ranged from “more sleep” and “an apology” to “facelift” and “jail.”

If it wasn’t stressful enough to publicly party during another “Not Like Us” victory lap, Drake also performed that night. According to HipHopDX, he graced the stage with “Sticky,” and Lil Baby joined him for “Wants and Needs.” Although he held it down like a seasoned professional, the replies are full of references to the music video. “The only thing that a caged bird can do is sing,” one comment claimed. Yikes!

GloRilla, Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg, Travis Scott, and more also rocked the mic.

More Social Media Reactions To Drake At Michael Rubin’s All-White Party

Drizzy defenders have claimed Kendrick was doing the most even before the Juneteenth Pop Out. They’re even more insistent that the music video and hype are doing too much, even though Drake did just as many victory laps for “Back To Back.” Between TikTok attention spans and not being able to escape the song, they’re fed up. Maybe their fave is also tired of hearing it or had some late nights in the studio to continue his comeback.

There’s no denying Drake’s star power and staying power, but the parade of punchlines is still going. Check out more of the reactions to Drake attending Michael Rubin’s all-white 4th of July party the same night Kendrick released the “Not Like Us” video.

Do you think Kendrick Lamar is dragging it with “Not Like Us” or just spinning the block like Drake or any other rapper would?