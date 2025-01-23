Joie Chavis Claps Back At Critics Questioning Why Her Children’s Fathers Didn’t ‘Help Her’ During Wildfire Evacuations–‘Leave Me TF Alone’

Joie Chavis is responding to critics’ comments about her living situation amid the California wildfire evacuations. After she shared in a resurfaced clip that she was temporarily living with her mother, many people wondered why the three celebrity fathers of her children, Bow Wow, Future, and Trevon Diggs, didn’t “help her” find somewhere to stay.

On Wednesday, a clip surfaced on X via @MyMixtapez of Joie discussing the evacuations.

In it, she shared that while her place survived the fires, she couldn’t return to it because of damage in the area. According to Joie, she and her kids have been “rotating four or five outfits” amid being temporarily displaced.

Despite that, she expressed gratitude for still having a place to live but said she’s contemplating leaving Los Angeles because of the cost of living. She added that while her renter’s insurance covers a hotel stay, she and her children have been staying at her mother’s house.

“I’m just ready to get out of L.A.,” said Chavis. “It’s time to just refresh. I really want to like cut my rent in half so that I can save and buy a house. That was the plan anyways to buy a house by the end of the end of this year. But now, I’m really just like, ‘Okay, now it’s time to get out of here’ and I can find what I need for like, less than what I’m paying, half of what I’m paying right now. […] “I’m staying at my mom’s house right now, my insurance, my renter’s, insurance covers a hotel,” she added. “But I just feel like, I don’t want to be in one room with three kids and like no kitchen, no washer and dryer.”

Social Media Reacts To Joie Chavis Clip

As you can imagine, social media had lotsssss to say about the Joie Chavis clip, especially considering that she revealed in 2019 that her babies’ fathers, Future and Bow Wow, don’t pay child support. It’s unclear, however, if her latest, Trevon Diggs, does.

Numerous people blasted her…

but others were sympathetic and clapped back at people vilifying her for being open about her living situation.

Joie Chavis Clapped Back At The Negative Comments

After TheShadeRoom posted the viral clip of Joie, she hopped in the comments to silence detractors, noting that the video is weeks old and she’s sick of the negativity.

“”This was two weeks ago,” she wrote in TSR’s comments. “I’m good and always will be! Y’all always find something negative to say. Of course I was staying with mom during evacuations by choice! Of course I couldn’t go home and get the neccessities at the time. Speaking to my followers about the wildfires snd y’all always make it negative or about my bd’s and what they got. That was the reality of the situation during the evacautions. Let’s continue to pray for the people who have no home to got to, now leave me tf alone.”

In a separate comment, Joie also slammed a commenter who told her to “stop sharing her personal business and then acting surprised by the negative responses.”

“If everything was and is so great, what were you complaining about? Only having 5 changes of clothes?” wrote the commenter.

“Girl stfu i do what i want,” wrote Joie. “No one was complaining that was the reality. Stop commenting about a strangers life weirdo!”

What do YOU think about Joie Chavis clapping back at her detractors?