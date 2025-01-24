You In Danger, Girl! Ayo Edebiri Gets Caught Up In Some Sinister Stan Cult S*** In Twisted Trailer For A24’s ‘Opus’

Ayo… you in danger, girl

Golden Globe-winner Ayo Edebiri is entering her Scream Queen era in A24’s latest buzzy Horror-Thriller Opus which follows a young music writer who’s invited to the remote compound of a legendary Pop star (John Malkovich) who mysteriously disappeared 30 years ago.

Surrounded by the star’s cult of cronies and boozed up journalists, she finds herself caught up in the middle of his twisted plan.

Check out the creepy trailer below:

Written/directed by Mark Anthony Green with original music co-written by thee Nile Rodgers and The-Dream, Opus also stars Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, and Tatanka Means.

One of multiple must-see Horror movies releasing this March, Opus marks A24’s latest Black woman-led Horror film just months after Brandy faced off against her monstrous mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) in the very, uh, interesting Thriller-Chiller The Front Room (now streaming on Max).

“It scared me, so I wanted to do something like Belinda [her character in the film] to see if I could pull it off, to see if I can expand my range as an actress, my depth,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE. “And I wanted to work with [filmmakers] Sam and Max Eggers, and Kathryn Hunter …She’s such a phenomenal actress. I wanted to be able to react to her and stay as present as possible.”

Will you be seated for Opus (premiering at the Sundance Film Festival and opening in theaters March 14)? Tell us down below and enjoy some her of buzziest looks on the flip.