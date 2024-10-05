Rockstar Rih Rih Rocks $2500 Boxers For A$AP Rocky’s 36th Birthday

Rihanna always knows how to make a bold fashion statement, and the looks she popped out with to celebrate A$AP Rocky‘s 36th birthday proved it.

The stylish duo took to the streets of New York to celebrate the “Fashion Killa” rapper’s big day. The Barbadian billionaire bombshell stepped out in a black LaQuan Smith dress, a mink bomber jacket and Dolce and Gabbana sunnies. The birthday boy opted for a chic, all-gray Bottega Veneta suit with a complimentary overcoat.

Earlier in the evening, Rihanna pulled off another look to remind us all that she is very, very rich. The Anti singer donned a floor-length Bottega Veneta coat, a $2500 pair of leather boxer briefs from the brand and their $5200 medium sardine bag. If you want to call us broke, just say that Rih!

The pair seem to be building quite a relationship with Bottega. Rocky starred in the brand’s Fathers Day campaign and Rihanna showed up to take in their newest collection this year.

It’s nice to see the two of them out for a date night. Between raising their toddler sons—RZA, 2 and Riot, 1—and building their respective empires, the posh pair stay booked and busy. On Sept. 27, Mama Rih shared a video of RZA escaping his playpen with the caption, “Being a boy mom is an Olympic sport.” She has been relatively quiet outside of a few appearances during NYFW.

Though Rihanna fans continue begging for more music, it seems that her rapping beau plans to bless his supporters soon. After announcing that he will release a new album, Rocky released a new track with J. Cole.

The four-minute track titled “Ruby Rosary” scratched the itch for his fans who have been waiting for new music from the Harlem-born lyricist since 2018. His new album, Don’t Be Dumb, has been delayed but is still slated for a 2024 release.