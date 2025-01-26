2025 BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of January 26

Horoscopes For The Week Of January 26
Psychic Zya is back with a brand new set of horoscopes` to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!
Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
Astro Overview:
This week is the Aquarian takeover with Mercury moving into this sign on the 27th and a New Moon in Aquarius on the 29th.
This is an opportune time to start new projects or restart old ones. Work on reprogramming your subconscious beliefs or start tapping into esoteric schools of thought.
Our mental space will be important to protect even as we think about the future and our role in shaping it.
Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week…
Did you know that you can get a psychic reading with Zya? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com.
CAPRICORN:
On the New Moon on the 29th you should do a peace and gratitude ritual – this can simply be lighting a white or pink candle- and then journaling the things that you’re grateful for (while taking small breaks to stare into the flame of the candle) and the things you wish to bring into your life to bring more peace to you.
RED FLAG: Also on the 29th or around that date expect to receive some game-changing news about either your co-workers or your industry at large.
SWEET SPOT: Have you been thinking of relocating to another country/continent? It looks like you’ve got the greenlight from Spirit. #makeithappen
