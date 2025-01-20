2025 BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of January 19

Psychic Zya is back with a brand new set of horoscopes` to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

On Sunday the 19th the Sun enters Aquarius which is a great placement for kicking off future dreams- especially the bigger than life wild ones. Being open to the unconventional will serve you well under this transit. On a separate note if the incoming President in the US is causing you any anxiety then spend time in nature, meditating or taking salt water baths. All is well… Now let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week…

Did you know that you can get a psychic reading with Zya? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com.

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN: Many of you are on the edge of a major breakthrough in many areas of your life but specifically on your career and mindset goals. The key to harnessing the reality you seek is to be a bit more patient while taking the time to sit in prayer and meditation and most importantly heeding your intuition. This will also apply to those with a Capricorn moon. RED FLAG: When it comes to romance the possibilities of a potential mate are endless – however the pieces of a puzzle can’t just be slotted in anywhere. Lock in on the one you love and water the darn garden, friend! SWEET SPOT: As we skedaddle out of your bday season make sure to tap in with your Vision board and review your goals for the next 12 months.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!