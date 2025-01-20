Lifestyle

Horoscopes For The Week Of January 19, 2025

2025 BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of January 19

Published on January 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Psychic Zya is back with a brand new set of horoscopes` to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Bossip Horoscopes Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

On Sunday the 19th the Sun enters Aquarius which is a great placement for kicking off future dreams- especially the bigger than life wild ones. Being open to the unconventional will serve you well under this transit.

On a separate note if the incoming President in the US is causing you any anxiety then spend time in nature, meditating or taking salt water baths.

All is well…

Now let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week…

Did you know that you can get a psychic reading with Zya? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com.

Bossip Horoscopes Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

 Many of you are on the edge of a major breakthrough in many areas of your life but specifically on your career and mindset goals. The key to harnessing the reality you seek is to be a bit more patient while taking the time to sit in prayer and meditation and most importantly heeding your intuition. This will also apply to those with a Capricorn moon.

RED FLAG: When it comes to romance the possibilities of a potential mate are endless – however the pieces of a puzzle can’t just be slotted in anywhere. Lock in on the one you love and water the darn garden, friend!

SWEET SPOT:  As we skedaddle out of your bday season make sure to tap in with your Vision board and review your goals for the next 12 months.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Aquarius aries astrology Cancer Capricorn Gemini Horoscopes Leo Libra Pisces Psychic Psychic Zya Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus virgo

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close