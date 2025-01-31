Parlay Mayhem: Terry Rozier Under Investigation By Federal Prosecutors For Unusual Betting Patterns In 2023 Hornets Game

The latest federal investigation in sports betting involves NBA guard Terry Rozier, who has been flagged for “unusual betting activity” during a 2023 game.

Sports betting has swept the nation with a rebrand so powerful gamblers wagered their life savings on the outcome of the 2024 Presidential Election. Whenever money is involved, there will always be people who think they can cheat the system.

Jontay Porter is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in court to a gambling scheme that included texting his betting bros with inside information during halftime. Porter could receive up to twenty years behind bars.

Now, according to ESPN, federal authorities are investigating Terry Rozier for “unusual betting activity” from 2023.

The alleged activity occurred during his time with the Hornets in 2023, but back then no wrongdoing was found after an internal investigation.

“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement, first released to The Wall Street Journal and then to other outlets. “The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation.”

Rozier’s game against the Pelicans on March 23, 2023, was questioned after he exited around 10 minutes into the first quarter. Reportedly, he cited a foot issue for his exit after scoring 5 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. He didn’t play for the remainder of the season.

Reportedly “suspicious betting activity” was flagged due to the amount of underbets on Rozier’s stat line for the game. Rozier has not been accused of wrongdoing and hasn’t been charged with a crime, but this investigation is allegedly tied to the same probe that earned Jontay Porter a lifetime NBA ban.

While the full details are still under wraps, tweets on X indicate outrage from bettors on that exact date. One user even highlighted how unusual it was for Rozier’s prop bets to disappear from betting apps.