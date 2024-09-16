Public Figures

Jay-Z & Michael Rubin Host Fanatics Sports Betting Opening In NJ

Mo' Money: Jay-Z & Michael Rubin Host Grand Opening Of Fanatics Sports Betting Location In New Jersey

Published on September 16, 2024

Fanatics expanded yet again with a sportsbook inside Ocean Casino Resort and Michael Rubin and Jay-Z were on hand to celebrate.

Michael Rubin and Fanatics have had an eventful 2024 conqueroring every aspect of sports fandom. Weeks ago the inaugural Fanatics Fest took place and proved to be the ultimate fan experience as advertised.

Fans got to walk among rare memorabilia and activations while standing next to their favorite sports figures. Hip-Hop and Sports go hand in hand, so of course, Fanatics rebuilt Jay-Z’s 40/40 club and stole the show.

Over the weekend, Jay-Z and Rubin were spotted together again celebrating another massive sports-related play, this time in the gambling business. Both were on hand to cut the ceremonial ribbon for the FanaticsSportsbook inside the Ocean Casino Resort in New Jersey. If you love sports and want to spend your money betting and be around like-minded individuals Fanatics now has you covered.

The Sportsbook comes amid backlash over Kendrick Lamar being named the headliner for Apple Music’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Hov as always couldn’t care less and it’s business as usual and another move being made while people type away on their phones.

You can peep the scene from the Fanatics Sportsbook grand opening below.

