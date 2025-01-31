Dirty Dog Diaries: Anansa Sims Seemingly Accuses Fiancé Matt Barnes Of Cheating With 8 Different Women This Month

Just a few months after welcoming a baby together, Anansa Sims is calling out Matt Barnes for some alarming behavior.

UPDATE! Sims has not only confirmed that she’s accusing her fiancé of cheating, but she is calling out each woman by name.

In a now-deleted post, Anansa named the eight women she’s claiming Barnes cheated on her with in the month of January. She called out and tagged all of the women with their Instagram handles, even adding the dates of some of their supposed flings. Many of these women have allegedly been engaging with Barnes for years, including two who Sims claims have been cheating with Barnes for 6 and 7 years, respectively.

One of the women named and tagged is former Love & Hip Hop star Masika Kalysha, who Sims says hooked up with Barnes during a trip to Denver. She also claims the reality star has been with her fiancé since the summer of 2024.

She ended her list with a quick message, writing, “Y’all can have him.” Oop!

—original story below—

The retired NBA star and his fiancée have had their fair share of trouble over the years, and now, Sims seems to be accusing Barnes of copious amounts of infidelity.

TheShadeRoom shared a screenshot from Sims’ Instagram where she wrote, “Why Matt?? 8 different women in January,” along with a heartbreak emoji.

While she didn’t clarify what he did with those eight different women, it’s safe to assume her post points at him cheating on her multiple times this month.

Sims followed that up with a not-so-cryptic IG Story post, with a quote that read: “She said: ‘I once loved a ma so much that I was fixing him while he was breaking me.'”

Sadly, these allegations come just a few months after the couple welcomed their second child together, a boy named Austin Matthew Barnes, in October.

Still, Matt and Anansa are no strangers to a rollercoaster relationship, having been on-again and off-again in their union for decades now.

The Lakers alum and the model first met in the 1990s at UCLA, which began their long, on-again, off-again relationship. The couple finally got engaged during Christmas in 2022, which came after a very public breakup in 2018 that led to Sims filing a restraining order.

In 2018, they welcomed their first child together, Ashton Joseph Barnes. Barnes is also the father of twins Carter and Isaiah from his previous marriage to Gloria Govan. Sims has three children from her marriage to David Patterson Jr.

Last year, the couple debuted their reality show, The Barnes Bunch, on WEtv, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their lives as a blended family.

Sims has yet to speak any further on her post.