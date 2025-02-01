Recording Artists

IRS Auction Lists Tekashi 6ix9ine's Jewelry & Plaques For Sale

When The Checks Stop Coming: IRS Auction Website Lists Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Jewelry, Plaques & More For Sale

Published on February 1, 2025

Tekashi 6ix9ine - MiamiBash 2021

Tekashi 6ix9ine – Source: John Parra / Getty

The Internal Revenue Service is set to host an auction for Tekashi 6ix9ine’s most intimate items including his beloved diamond grills and plaques.

Florida-based Market Auctions has gone viral on social media after the website’s latest listing of familiar hip-hop items. Several signature items belonging to rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hit the website after previously being seized from his home in July of 2024. The listings include a custom set of grills, a Jigsaw pendant, a Cartier watch, a Hermès bag, and other personal items.

Unfortunately for the former internet troll his beloved platinum and gold plaques for songs like “Fefe” with Nicki Minaj were also seized.

According to TMZ, in July federal authorities auctioned off 6ix9ine’s 2019 Lamborghini Urus for $175,043 and a 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed for only $85,500. Both cars were registered to Tekashi’s brother Oscar but featured the signature paint-splattering graphics.

The auction proceeds will help fulfill a multimillion-dollar judgment against the rapper for allegedly assaulting a woman with a champagne bottle.

Tekashi addressed the auction hype, suggesting the IRS thought he was “hiding in DR” after not reporting income for four years. Also, Tekashi claims he couldn’t leave the Dominican Republic for eight months due to a legal matter in the Caribbean nation.

You can register to bid for hip-hop souvenirs here ahead of the auction on March 5.

