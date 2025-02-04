Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Arrested For DUI After Cops Found His Lamborghini Stuck On Train Tracks

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested in Florida on Monday, Feb. 3.

The 34-year-old was arrested for driving under the influence, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest, according to police records obtained by TMZ. The outlet also obtained and posted his mug shot.

Jordan was booked into Orange County jail in Florida, and as of Tuesday, it is not yet known whether he has been released or is still in custody. The arrest reportedly came after cops said he drunkenly got his Lamborghini SUV stuck on some train tracks after a night out.

Police reportedly noticed Jordan’s headlights on a railroad, and upon approaching his car, there were signs that he had been trying to get away from the area but couldn’t. Officers suspected Marcus had fled from a nearby traffic stop, and after questioning, police said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Jordan allegedly told police he had taken a wrong turn and needed help getting his car off the tracks, and the entire time cops say they noticed slurred speech and red, bloodshot eyes, according to TMZ. Jordan was ordered out of his car, and despite initially being non-cooperative, authorities say they were ultimately able to get him out.

Cops claim Jordan admitted to being at a gentleman’s club and drinking earlier in the evening, but he was adamant his BAC was under the legal limit. Jordan allegedly refused to provide breath samples once he was in custody.

TMZ adds that Marcus performed three field sobriety tests, which didn’t go well and ultimately led to him being placed under arrest for DUI. Upon searching his pants, officers wrote in the police report they found a white powdery substance in his pocket that tested positive for cocaine.

Marcus is the second eldest child of Michael and his first wife Juanita Vanoy’s three children. The former couple also share Jeffrey Michael Jordan, 36, and Jasmine M. Jordan, 32.

Jordan played basketball at the University of Central Florida for a short time and is currently the CEO and founder of the Trophy Room, a retail boutique inspired by the trophy room within the Jordan family home that sells footwear and apparel. More famously–or infamously–Jordan also dated Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen. Marcus and Larsa–who was previously married to Michael Jordan’s Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen–started dating in 2022 and split two years later.

This isn’t the first time Marcus has been arrested. Back in 2012, he pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Omaha, Nebraska, according to Fox 32 Chicago. At the time, he was also charged with obstructing a police officer, which was dropped as part of a plea agreement.