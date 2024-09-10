Marcus Jordan Says He Sent Larsa Pippen ‘Back To The Streets’ Following Breakup, But Pippen’s Petty Rep Responds With THIS

Marcus Jordan had harsh words for his ex-girlfriend, Larsa Pippen, but the Housewife’s rep responded with shade possibly referencing a viral photo of MJ’s heir seemingly sniffing a white substance.

According to a screenshot obtained by Page Six and TV Deets, the 33-year-old son of NBA icon, Michael Jordan, claimed that he sent the famous housewife “back to the streets [street emoji] where she belongs” shortly after their breakup in March.

The now-deleted comment came after a fan questioned why Pippen was missing from a photo carousel he shared on Friday, which featured him mingling with celebrities like Gunna and comedians Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart, as well as his mom, Juanita Jordan.

However, the awkward tension in Marcus Jordan’s comments did not stop there. When another netizen suggested that the former Loyola Academy basketball player should reconcile with his ex, Jordan responded with a brief reply, writing; “I’m good” and told another fan that “she [Larsa] got him good” with their relationship.

“Playas f*** up too,” wrote Jordan.

As previously reported, Pippen severed all ties with Jordan since their split earlier this year, but the comment was loud enough to make it back to the Bravo star’s team.

A representative for the 50-year-old celeb responded sharply to the “streets” comment, telling Page Six that Jordan should seek some assistance.

“We hope he gets the help he needs. It won’t be in one of her homes,” said the rep.

Some netizens assumed the housewife’s team was referencing a viral photo of Jordan seemingly snorting a white substance, while others applauded the clap back in general and said they were on Larsa’s side.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are reportedly back on the dating scene.

In earlier August, Jordan and Pippen were rumored to be back on the dating scene with new partners. A TikTok video shared on Aug. 2 by the Reality Blurb outlet captured Jordan getting a little close to his rumored girlfriend Ashley Stevenson while partying in Miami.

The star also shared a few snapshots of their fun night out on his Instagram Story, showing off Stevenson dancing in a sexy black dress. Additionally, the rumored pair reportedly traveled to the South of France for a vacation to spend quality time with one another, according to reports.

As for Larsa Pippen, a source claimed that the Miami socialite was casually “getting to know” Zay Wilson, a country crooner who first found fame on Netflix’s The Ultimatum.

The insider claimed that the pair were simply enjoying each other’s company and that no romantic relationship had developed so far.

How Did Marcus Jordan And Larsa Pippen Meet?

Larsa and Marcus said they met at a gathering organized by mutual friends in Los Angeles in 2019, despite Larsa being married to Scottie Pippen, the teammate of Marcus’ dad, Michael Jordan.

In a contentious Tamron Hall Show interview in 2023, Larsa denied that she “planned” to date MJ’s son as a sort of “slap in the face” to her ex.

“Why would you date Michael Jordan’s son knowing that Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan don’t have the relationship that people thought and clearly don’t have it now?” she was asked by Hall. “I can’t basically explain how someone else feels,” said Larsa. “He has a right to what he feels. I personally don’t really care about—I feel like I live my truth, I’m happy, we get along, he’s my best friend.” You could date anybody in the world, why date Michael Jordan’s son?” responded Hall. “I didn’t plan it like that,” said the Real Housewife of Miami defiantly.

Romance rumors between Marcus and Larsa began circulating in September 2022 when they were spotted having lunch together. They officially confirmed their relationship in 2023. However, by February, speculation about their troubles emerged when Larsa seemed to remove Marcus’ photos from Instagram and unfollow him. Shortly after, multiple sources reported their breakup after over a year together.

