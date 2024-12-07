New Cougar Couple??? Nicole Murphy & Marcus Jordan Reportedly ‘Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other’ While Partying Until 6 A.M.

Another cougar might be on the prowl for Marcus Jordan as he seemingly flirted the night away with Nicole Murphy after sending Larsa Pippen “back to the streets.”

Do all the fine and fifty-something ladies love Marcus, or is it the other way around?

Either way, it seemed like another legend’s 56-year-old ex-wife couldn’t get enough of Michael Jordan’s son. The Shade Room reports the pair sparked dating rumors when they were recently spotted clubbing and looking coupled up.

Plenty of celebs were mixing and mingling in Miami for DJ Khaled’s 2024 We The Best Golf Tournament; however, the other attendees didn’t get so up close and personal just to work on their golf stroke. The three-day star-studded event, co-hosted by the Jordan Classic Foundation, kicked off at Casadonna on Dec. 4.

Nicole Murphy & Marcus Jordan’s Night Out Lasted Until 6 a.m.

Eddie Murphy’s ex was snatched and sexy as ever in a skintight plunging white dress with cutouts. TheShadeRoom reports that cameras clocked 33-year-old entrepreneur Marcus Jordan grinning from ear to ear as they danced, whispered, and laughed together. After the tournament, Marcus and Nicole stepped out at a PlayBoy party.

Sparks were flying as they kept the cozy connection going at Club e11even. It doesn’t look like either one wanted the night to end based on the serious chemistry in the pics and the fact that they were out until 6 a.m.!

Who Have Marcus Jordan And Nicole Murphy Dated?

As previously reported, Larsa Pippen confirmed her on-again, off-again coupledom was officially off with Marcus in February. They briefly rekindled with a steamy Miami beach day in April before finally calling it quits. While Larsa moved on to live her best single life and celebrated her 50th birthday with Safaree, and her rumored new boo, Zay Wilson, Marcus might be moving on with Nicole.

As for Nicole Murphy, she’s been in mourning as she lost her longtime partner, Warren Braithwaite, in March.

What do you think of the dating rumors between Marcus Jordan and Nicole Murphy?