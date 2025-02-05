Celebrity

50 Cent Responds To Reports Of Irv Gotti Suffering Another Stroke

Irv Gotti Reportedly Suffers Second Stroke, Perpetually Petty 50 Cent Crudely Comments

Published on February 5, 2025

After Kendrick Lamar swept at the Grammys for his diss track, “Not Like Us,” fans joked about how inspiring it is to see a hater winning awards–but longtime hater 50 Cent is giving Kendrick a run for his money.

Irv Gotti x 50 Cent

Source: John Nacion/Variety/ Paras Griffin / Getty

Over the years, 50 has become synonymous with relentless trolling, and his recent Instagram post is a perfect example of why.

On Tuesday, AllHipHop reported that Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti suffered another stroke. The circumstances surrounding his condition have yet to be revealed, though the Murder Inc. founder has a history of health scares. This news comes less than a year after Gotti suffered a minor stroke linked to his battle with diabetes.

In early 2024, Irv opened up about the toll the diabetes had taken on his life, saying it was “deteriorating” his body. However, his first stroke seemed to act as a wake-up call, and since then, Gotti had reportedly made significant life changes, adopting a healthier diet and slimming down.

His team has yet to comment on the reports of a second stroke, but Gotti’s longtime nemesis, 50 Cent, was quick to issue a statement on the health scare. He reposted a report claiming the producer is on life support on Instagram, adding a caption that proves he’s showing no mercy.

“👀Damn I wanted him to see my new shows yo! 😔” 50 wrote under the photo.

While the comments on his post seem to be hidden now, they previously consisted of a mix of fans laughing at how relentless the rapper is, and others upset over the post. Though the post that 50 reshared claims that Gotti is “on life support” with “friends and family saying their goodbyes,” this is still unconfirmed.

When Irv Gotti suffered his first stroke in August, 50 Cent was just as unsympathetic. He posted to Instagram referencing his song “Wanksta,” which is widely believed to have been aimed at Ja Rule.

In a now-deleted post, 50 uploaded a picture of Gotti walking with a cane, writing, “Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you?”

He continued, writing: “I want Irv to get well, [raised eyebrow emoji] so he can have to watch my next wave [wave emoji] LOL.”

Prayers up for Irv Gotti and his whole family.

