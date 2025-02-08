Super Bowl LIX: Hottest WAGS
Big Game Gorgeousness: Meet The Sizzling Stunners Cheering From Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX Sidelines
Super Bowl LIX is finally here, and the excitement is off the charts! This year, the Kansas City Chiefs are back and ready to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans in what promises to be an intense showdown. With the stakes higher than ever, the energy is set to soar not only on the field but during the halftime show as well. Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime performance, joined by special guests and fellow Grammy winner SZA.
But the festivities don’t stop there! Before the game kicks off at 6:30 P.M., Grammy-nominated musician Jon Batiste will take the stage to perform the National Anthem, NPR reported. The performance will be preceded by the incredible Ledisi, who will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” more famously known as the Black National Anthem. Following this, Trombone Shorty (Troy Andrews) and Christian singer Lauren Daigle will perform “America the Beautiful.”
Off the field, the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of both teams will be cheering on their NFL stars from the sidelines.
These incredible women not only support their partners on the field but also make waves in the business world and through charitable work. Their passion and drive are undeniable, and they’ll keep the energy-burning bright long after the final whistle blows.
Don’t miss the action. Tune in to Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. on FOX or stream it live on Hulu. And while you’re at it, get to know the amazing WAGs behind the players of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles!
Chariah Gordon
Chariah Gordon and Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. are still going strong. Their love story began in September 2021, and on February 12, 2023, just hours before the Chiefs secured their second Super Bowl win in three years, they welcomed their first child, a son affectionately known as “3.”
The couple got engaged in June 2024, with Mecole surprising Chariah with a stunning ring in front of their friends and family.
When Chariah isn’t juggling mom duties, she’s focused on her entrepreneurial ventures, running her skincare line and clothing brand, Come Glow With Me. She’s also a brand partner for various companies, including Crown Royal and Nair.
Bry Burrows
We know one gorgeous girl who’ll be on the sidelines on Sunday for sure!
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is engaged to Bry Burrows.
Jalen, a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and Burrows, an AI partner at IBM and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., met at the University of Alabama. and went public with their relationship in 2023. As previously reported, Hurts recently revealed to ESSENCE that he and Bry were engaged. The 90s-fine fiancé popped the question to Bry before the start of the NFL season.
Marissa Rand
Detroit native Marissa Rand and Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid are going strong. The couple joyfully welcomed their first child, a beautiful daughter named Cielle, on Jan. 20.
Marissa shared the exciting news last month with stunning maternity photos on Instagram, where she was seen wearing a graceful chiffon robe that highlighted her baby bump. In some of the pictures, Justin could be seen lovingly cradling her belly, capturing a moment of pure happiness.
“Mom and Dad are so excited that you have arrived Cielle,” Marissa captioned the photo series.
Before meeting Justin and becoming a full-time mom, Marissa was a financial guru who was hustling in the investment world as a consultant and manager at Fidelity, Linkedin notes. She holds a business administration degree from Texas A&M University.
JoJo O’Connor
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is married to his stunning wife, JoJo O’Connor. After purchasing a new home together in June 2023, Clyde proposed, and the couple became Mr. and Mrs. Edwards-Helaire in August 2024.
JoJo recently celebrated her 26th birthday on Dec. 15. While they haven’t yet started their family, they’re proud parents to their adorable, oversized dogs, who made their debut on Christmas Eve in a heartwarming Instagram post.
JoJo is not just a beauty but also highly educated. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Xavier University of Louisiana, with minors in chemistry and women’s studies, as she shared on her Instagram in 2021.
Sheawna Weathersby
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Sheawna Weathersby have been together since November 2015, as revealed in a heartfelt anniversary post on Facebook. Their journey as a couple took a new turn in 2018 when they welcomed their first child, Christopher Jones II, affectionately known as “Deuce.” Their family expanded further in 2022 with the arrival of their second son, Carson Dakota Jones.
They prefer to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight. Weathersby has been by Jones’ side to celebrate all of his major NFL milestones, including his two Super Bowl rings and multiple Pro Bowl appearances. In September 2024, a photo surfaced on Instagram showing her smiling alongside fellow WAG Taylor Swift, likely at a Chiefs game, as they both sported team attire.
Hailing from Magee, Mississippi, Weathersby attended Magee High School, where she was crowned homecoming queen in 2012, according to People. Beyond her roles as partner and mother, Weathersby is a licensed esthetician and a savvy entrepreneur. She owned and operated Cliquely She Boutique, an online clothing store offering a stylish array of tops, jumpsuits, two-piece sets, and more. Her fashion-forward sensibilities are showcased on Instagram, where she shares photos of her trendy ensembles and game-day attire. She’s a true WAG indeed!
Gabby Esposito
The Cheifs’ cornerback Trent McDuffie has been linked to Gabby Esposito, a dedicated psychology student, model, and competitive dance veteran with a deep passion for supporting children’s charities, according to Marca. The beautiful WAG can be seen cheering from the sidelines, rallying McDuffie on at many of his games, according to her Instagram page.
Ali Baun
Eagles linebacker Zack Baun and his wife Ali met during their college years at the University of Wisconsin and married in 2020, according to Essentially Sports. The couple took to Instagram to gush about their beautiful wedding with sweet love notes for each other that year. Zach wrote:
”I married not only my best friend but the love of my life. Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you- I love you forever.”
Ali kept the love flowing on her page with a beautiful message that read:
“That over-the-moon type feeling.. well I’m drowning in it. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams, under the sun, in the city we now call home. Here’s to sharing a lifetime of love, laughter, and light.”
The pair welcomed their first child, Elian, in 2024, marking a new chapter in their journey. According to her LinkedIn page, Ali was a property coordinator at Hilldale in Madison, Wisconsin, and a photographer, before becoming a full-time mommy last year.
Niki Ikahihifo
The Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive tackle Jordan Mailata shares a fairy-tale romance with Niki Ikahihifo, whom he met at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, according to Marca. Four years later, Mailata proposed at the same spot where their love story began. The couple tied the knot in a stunning Hawaiian ceremony in July 2023. Niki, an impressive individual in her own right, holds a law degree from Duke University along with a master’s degree in psychology.
In a 2023 interview with Whistle, the couple reflected on their first official date. The story began with a rocky start, as Jordan was two hours late. Despite the delay, Nikki said she was still willing to continue the date. They tried heading to Concourse, a local bar, but there was another obstacle: Jordan couldn’t get in because he had forgotten his passport, and they didn’t believe he was old enough. At that moment, he jokingly thought about saying, “Just Google me,” but of course, he didn’t.
Kelsey Riley
Another influential yet low-key WAG is Kelsey Riley, partner to the Eagles’ A.J. Brown. A former college softball player and model, Kelsey has kept their relationship largely out of the public eye. She’s a familiar face in the VIP section at Eagles games, supporting A.J. from the sidelines at every competition. She was right by his side on Jan. 26 when the Eagles scored a victory, securing their spot in Super Bowl 2025.
According to PEOPLE, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Kelsey Riley, for three years. The couple celebrated the arrival of their son, Arthur Juan Brown Jr., in September 2022. Brown also has a daughter, Jersee, from a previous relationship.
“I know where all my blessings come from. And that’s the way I remain humble. I got a cross on,” Brown told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2023. “That’s what’s important to me — and my daughter, my son, my girlfriend.”
Riley works in the medical field as a patient access representative at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, Texas, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her career journey has included roles at a Houston hotel, a nursing home in her hometown, and as a freelance patient care coordinator. In April 2021, Riley was accepted into nursing school, further pursuing her passion for healthcare.
Born in August 1997, Riley grew up in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, PEOPLE noted. Much like her boyfriend, she is also an athlete. During high school, Riley played multiple sports and went on to excel in softball at Texas Southern University. There, she was an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha and earned First Team All-Conference honors in 2017 as an outfielder. Riley graduated in May 2019, capping off an impressive collegiate career.
Taylor Swift
Yes, we included Tay Tay.
The Swifties are about to lose it when the one and only Taylor Swift steps into the stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he leads the Kansas City Chiefs into the Super Bowl. Their romance has been the talk of the town since they went public in October 2023. It all started when Travis tried to pass Taylor his number via a friendship bracelet during her concert at Arrowhead Stadium but missed his chance. Not one to give up, he enlisted a matchmaker to help deliver his “Swift” gift, and it worked. Taylor reached out, and sparks flew instantly.
In a Feb. 4 interview with PEOPLE, Jason Kelce, Travis’ older brother, confirmed that Taylor, along with the entire Kelce family, will be at the Super Bowl to show their support for Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs as they fight to secure another win, this time, against the Philadelphia Eagles.
“I mean, I don’t want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full,” Jason said.
