GWOAT Gushing: Claressa Shields Is Undisputedly Sprung About Papoose After They Popped Out Together For Her Historic Heavyweight Champion Win

The GWOAT has spoken and she’s sprung! Claressa Shields is opening up about her love with Papoose and the adorable moment he got down on bended knee at the weigh-in for her historic heavyweight boxing match.

Shields is on top of the world, and not just because she’s the new undisputed women’s boxing heavyweight champ! She’s also in love and revealed how she feels about her new boo during an Instagram Live session.

“I’m happy to love somebody that wants to love somebody back,” she said. “He’s such a sweetheart.”

She also addressed their adorable viral moment of Pap jumping into action to lace up her boots. “Ain’t nobody tell him to tie my g*****n boot either,” she joked, but he had to make sure it was laced “right” for his queen.

“He definitely deserves the best and I am the best,” she continued.

Period, sis! She also revealed that no one has held her down like Papoose before.

“I love having his support. His support is very different from what I’ve had in the past. The way he speaks to me is just different,” Shields said. “We deserve each other!”

