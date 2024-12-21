Celebrity

Claressa Shields Says She Still Want To Fight Remy Ma

Claressa Shields Is Still Willing To Fight Remy Ma But Not For Papoose: ‘That Is Beneath Me’

Published on December 21, 2024

Claressa Shields is standing on business when it comes to Remy Ma! The professional boxer is ready to throw hands, but her relationship with Remy’s husband, Papoose, is not the motivating factor.

Claressa Shields x Remy Ma x Papoose

Source: Eric Charbonneau/Johnny Nunez / Getty

Vibe recently reported that in a new interview with Jemele Hill on Spolitics, Shields revealed she is still willing to meet Remy Ma in the boxing ring. However, she clarifies the fight is not about Papoose, but his wife leaking her phone number in the screenshots she posted to Instagram. She tells Hill that she would fight Remy for one dollar based on the phone number component only.

“At this point, you can give me a dollar and I’ll put my hands on her,” Shields stated. “It don’t got nothing to do with whatever else, it’s just that part alone…I’m a business woman, don’t leak my number. Why would you do that? Drama sells. I’m not in that beef. My smoke with her is posting my number. So, people like, ‘Oh, she wants to fight her over a dude,’ stop it. Stop it. That is so beneath me. It’s the disrespect of leaking my number part.”

As previously reported, Remy Ma took to social media to expose Papoose’s secret relationship with professional boxer. After finding correspondence between the two, Remy took to Instagram with the receipts. In the now-deleted posts, Shields could be seen showing concern for Papoose arriving home safely.

“You are the one who is married! If you can’t at least sleep on the phone with me or be with me in person… it shouldn’t be a big deal to let me know you made it home safe,” Shields allegedly wrote

Shortly after the Instagram posts were made, Shields responded with a series of tweets on X, formerly known as Twitter, taking shots at the rapper’s age.

“Misery loves company baby…. Smh. I’m just so happy over here,” she said in one tweet.

In another tweet, she wrote, “I can’t believe a 45-year-old woman is crashing out like this. [clown emoji] behavior.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Shields challenged Remy to step into the ring to end the whole debacle.

“Claressa Shields vs. @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo a** whooped crash out!!” she wrote, according to Vibe.

Claressa Shields Also Says She Still Wants To Fight Laila Ali

37th Annual Salute To Women In Sports - Inside

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Claressa Shields is surely racking up a list of enemies! The boxer recently joined the Art of Ward podcast, hosted by Andre Ward. After discussing many topics, including the upcoming biopic of her rise to stardom The Fire Inside, Shields was candid about her former friendship with Laila Ali.

As two of the biggest names in women’s boxing, Shields and Ali were naturally close. However, the two experienced a rift, almost taking it to the boxing ring in 2020. The 29-year-old boxer claims the money was available for the fight to occur, but Ali didn’t recieve clearance to get in the ring. Nevertheless, Shields is still open to the idea of the two making history.

“Me fighting her right now is still the biggest fight in women’s boxing,” Shields told Ward. “Right now. You got all the Amanda Serranos and Katie Taylors, but Claressa Shields vs. Laila Ali—even in an exhibition—is still the biggest fight in the world for women’s boxing. So why would I turn that down?” She told Ward.

