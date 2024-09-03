Cam Newton’s Ex Kia Proctor ÇÅÑDÏDŁ¥ ÇØÑFÏRMŠ She’ÇHØŠĒ HĒRŠĒŁF & HĒR KÏDŠ ØVĒR HÏM’ After HÏŠ ÏÑFÏDĒŁÏT¥

Kia Proctor, the ex-girlfriend of Cam Newton who shares four children with the former NFL star, got candid (and classy) about what led to her very “public” breakup with Newton in a new vlog shared to her Shades of Kia YouTube channel.

While answering a series of questions from subscribers, Proctor who shares four biological children with the New England Patriots alum and a daughter that Newton claims as his own, said she thought she and the athlete were heading down the road to marriage when she learned he welcomed a child with model, LaReina Shaw, in 2020.

Cam and Proctor had been dating since 2012.

“Me and my partner we separated, I’m a single mom of five,” Proctor shared at the 7:41 minute mark of the vlog. “I was never married but the relationship, I thought it was going towards marriage and then my partner at the time had an outside baby. And he kinda wanted to force it on me, and I wasn’t really ready to.” “I mean, I don’t really know how to describe this or talk about this….He had a baby outside of our relationship that I was not okay with and we were not married.”

Proctor Said Newton Having A Child With Shaw Was “Heartbreaking”

The matriarch and beauty entrepreneur was heartbroken upon discovering the news, as she believed she and Newtown shared something “special.” Proctor explained that the baby incident made her feel she had “no choice but to leave” and move on.

“I had to choose me and my kids over what he was about to put me through.”

Despite the infidelity that led to their unfortunate breakup, Proctor praised Newton for being a good father. Additionally, she commended Cam for their “excellent co-parenting schedule,” noting that while it has been a “work in progress,” it continues to improve and will keep getting better with time.

“I feel like do the best we can and we make it work for the kids…. I feel like everything always gets better with time. As long as the parents are good and in a good place, then the kids will be good. So, as long as they see a healthy relationship, that’s the best thing we can do.”

The former couple alternates Sundays to care for their children. Proctor noted that this smooth co-parenting arrangement has enabled her to concentrate on her personal career goals, including launching her own beauty line and the Shades of Kia YouTube channel.

“I feel like nothing is gonna hold me back now. Because I’m finally at a good place in my life now,” she added. “I did a lot of healing.”

In addition to his four children with Proctor, Newton has a baby girl with comedian Jasmin Brown, whom he has been dating since 2021.

They welcomed their daughter in March of this year. He also considers Shaw’s oldest son from a previous relationship as his own, as well as Proctor’s oldest daughter from her prior relationship, effectively making him a father of eight.

Cam Newton Issued An Apology To Kia Proctor In 2022

During a 2022 interview on The Pivot Podcast, Newton apologized to Proctor for cheating and “jeopardizing” their family of five.