Kia Proctor Opens Up About Breakup With Cam Newton
Cam Newton’s Ex Kia Proctor ÇÅÑDÏDŁ¥ ÇØÑFÏRMŠ She’ÇHØŠĒ HĒRŠĒŁF & HĒR KÏDŠ ØVĒR HÏM’ After HÏŠ ÏÑFÏDĒŁÏT¥
Kia Proctor, the ex-girlfriend of Cam Newton who shares four children with the former NFL star, got candid (and classy) about what led to her very “public” breakup with Newton in a new vlog shared to her Shades of Kia YouTube channel.
While answering a series of questions from subscribers, Proctor who shares four biological children with the New England Patriots alum and a daughter that Newton claims as his own, said she thought she and the athlete were heading down the road to marriage when she learned he welcomed a child with model, LaReina Shaw, in 2020.
Cam and Proctor had been dating since 2012.
“Me and my partner we separated, I’m a single mom of five,” Proctor shared at the 7:41 minute mark of the vlog. “I was never married but the relationship, I thought it was going towards marriage and then my partner at the time had an outside baby. And he kinda wanted to force it on me, and I wasn’t really ready to.”
“I mean, I don’t really know how to describe this or talk about this….He had a baby outside of our relationship that I was not okay with and we were not married.”
Proctor Said Newton Having A Child With Shaw Was “Heartbreaking”
The matriarch and beauty entrepreneur was heartbroken upon discovering the news, as she believed she and Newtown shared something “special.” Proctor explained that the baby incident made her feel she had “no choice but to leave” and move on.
“I had to choose me and my kids over what he was about to put me through.”
Despite the infidelity that led to their unfortunate breakup, Proctor praised Newton for being a good father. Additionally, she commended Cam for their “excellent co-parenting schedule,” noting that while it has been a “work in progress,” it continues to improve and will keep getting better with time.
“I feel like do the best we can and we make it work for the kids…. I feel like everything always gets better with time. As long as the parents are good and in a good place, then the kids will be good. So, as long as they see a healthy relationship, that’s the best thing we can do.”
The former couple alternates Sundays to care for their children. Proctor noted that this smooth co-parenting arrangement has enabled her to concentrate on her personal career goals, including launching her own beauty line and the Shades of Kia YouTube channel.
“I feel like nothing is gonna hold me back now. Because I’m finally at a good place in my life now,” she added. “I did a lot of healing.”
In addition to his four children with Proctor, Newton has a baby girl with comedian Jasmin Brown, whom he has been dating since 2021.
They welcomed their daughter in March of this year. He also considers Shaw’s oldest son from a previous relationship as his own, as well as Proctor’s oldest daughter from her prior relationship, effectively making him a father of eight.
Cam Newton Issued An Apology To Kia Proctor In 2022
During a 2022 interview on The Pivot Podcast, Newton apologized to Proctor for cheating and “jeopardizing” their family of five.
“My long-term girlfriend at the time, you know, we had a family,” he said at the time. “I hurt her and I jeapordized our family at that time. I made a mistake and I had a child outside of our relationship. Coming from where I come from, being the person that I am, no one will ever speak on it because we got a lot of people in high power make humanistic mistakes, and I can honestly say that I made a humanistic mistake. When Caesar Lorenzo Newton was born, I then stopped caring because I only could be the best person that I could be.”
- Stars, Surprises & Summer’s Seasoned Swirl: Funniest Tweets From The 2025 MTV VMAs
- Gimme Sugar: Here’s What Happened When R&Swirlin’ Summer Walker Stepped Out With A Mystery Pop-Pop At The 2025 MTV VMAs
- WHOOPTY DOO! More Hilarious Tweets, Memes & More From Yappin’ Young Thug’s Chatty Patty Chronicles
Cam Newton And Kia Proctor Are In An Amicable Place After A Child Custody Battle
Back in 2020 BOSSIP exclusively reported that in 2019 Newton sued Proctor for paternity, joint physical custody, and visitation for their four children.
Newton admitted that he’d signed the kids’ birth certificates, but wanted DNA proof. He also said he’d been voluntarily paying child support but asked the judge to figure out a dollar amount for support going forward.
But Proctor countersued Newton arguing that she should have full physical custody of the kids because she was moving out of state and away from Newton, and given his career in the NFL, a joint physical custody plan would be workable. She would later go on to ask for $15K a month for child support and noted that she “hadn’t worked during their six years together and did not have a way to support herself.”
Cam Newton Recently Said He Wants To Have More Kids
Despite being busy with his eight children, the former NFL star recently shared with celebrity psychologist Dr. Cheyenne Bryant that he’s open to having more kids in the future. However, he might be hesitant about marriage due to his “fear of commitment.”
As for Kia, she confirmed on her YouTube channel that she wants to have one more child, a baby girl, but only with a husband.
Watch Kia keep it classy while speaking her truth below.
- Stars, Surprises & Summer’s Seasoned Swirl: Funniest Tweets From The 2025 MTV VMAs
- Gimme Sugar: Here’s What Happened When R&Swirlin’ Summer Walker Stepped Out With A Mystery Pop-Pop At The 2025 MTV VMAs
- WHOOPTY DOO! More Hilarious Tweets, Memes & More From Yappin’ Young Thug’s Chatty Patty Chronicles
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She's Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
*Moesha Diary Music* Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From Yappin’ Young Thug’s Leaked Chatty Patty Sessions
-
Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo'd Up Boat Pics
-
Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
-
Renaming & Claiming! Ciara's Son Future Legally Has Russell Wilson's Last Name, The Lotionless Legion & Dirty Sprite Disciples Disgusted