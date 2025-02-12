'Ready To Love' Season 10: Tae & Cisco Are Flirting
‘Ready To Love’ Philadelphia Exclusive Clip: Tae’s Taken Aback By Cisco’s Muscles—‘He Was Just Looking So Scrumptious!’
Another episode of the milestone tenth season of Ready To Love featuring fine Philly jawns will premiere this Friday, and BOSSIP has your exclusive first look!
As previously reported, the Philadelphia season ia once again be hosted by comedian and actor Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, who will continue exploring the real-life romantic rollercoasters of “successful and striking” men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.
As always, the group will face the twists, turns, and, of course, Tommy’s trademark curveballs as they make connections and whittle the group down to the couples truly ready to love.
Ready To Love Exclusive Clip
BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from the SECOND singles mixer of the season. In the clip, we see an instant connection between Tae and Cisco.
Cisco is telling Tae about his Afro-Latino roots, and in a confessional, he admits to being smitten.
“Seeing Tae, the dress she had on, made her look like a goddess.”
The 31-year-old nurse anesthetist can’t stop admiring the 42-year-old housing authority diversionary liaison’s muscles and it leads to a question about tattoos.
Cisco unabashedly takes his shirt off to show Tae his ink, and she likes what she sees.
“I like me some Cisco, baby!” says Tae. “He was sweating y’all but he got all these tattoos on here, he was just looking so scrumptious.”
Take a look at the fun and flirty moment below!
Preview The Remaining Episodes Of Ready To Love Season 10
Premieres Friday, February 14 at 8 pm
A fresh set of 10 singles meet at the second mixer, joined by two familiar faces. A love potion fills the air as one cast member wows with travel tales, and a Philly fireman keeps it hot.
All Together Now
Premieres Friday, February 21 at 8 pm
Nineteen eligible singles are ready to mingle and meet for the first time when Tommy sends the survivors of Mixers one and two to a comedy club. New connections are made, old connections are tested, and with the women in power, one man is sent home.
Poly Pool Party
Premieres Friday, February 28 at 8 pm
Tommy encourages the guys to let the ladies see a more personal side of them by inviting them into their homes or place of business.
Tommy’s Philly Block Party
Premieres Friday, March 7 at 8 pm
Tommy invites the singles to turn up at a Philly block party. New revelations jeopardize a relationship, some are making bold moves, and pressures and tensions rise when motivations are questioned.
The Nudist
Premieres Friday, March 14 at 8 pm
The women return to power and are tasked with dating their secondary connections.
As always, you can follow the conversation about Ready To Love using #ReadyToLove on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube for exclusive content.
The milestone tenth season of Ready To Love airs Fridays at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN!
- Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper’s Family Speaks Out—‘Show The Date & Time On These Videos!’
- Boo’d Up Bawse Ricky Rawse Cozies Up With Slimmy Stunner Jazzma Kendrick At Luxurious RR22 Launch Event In Hollywood
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
-
The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out---'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
Kirk Frost's Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood's Murder, Denies 'Conspiracy Theories' About Her Involvement: 'I Would NEVER!'
-
The Glowing Goon & Groom? Monica Teases Potentially Tying The Knot With Anthony 'Ant' Wilson With Stunning Shots—'Forever'