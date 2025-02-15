Lagos Lovebirds: Burna Boy Serenades Chloe Bailey For Valentine’s Day After She Says ‘I Love You’

Burna Boy’s romance with Chloe Bailey is still going strong as they celebrate Valentine’s Day with a serenade and passionate kiss after she said “I love you.”

All the celebrity couples are showing up and showing out about their love for V-Day. Rumored new couple Burna and Chloe have gone above and beyond with the PDA leading up to the big day. Neither star verbally confirmed their coupledom, but all the signs are in the lovey-dovey flood of social media posts together. The Shade Room reports a clip of Burna Boy performing for his new #1 fan and giving her a serious smooch went viral on Friday.

The cute celebrity couple was first spotted together during Chloe’s trip to his hometown of Lagos, Nigeria at the end of 2024. The African Giant showed her more than a good time as they partied together because the flirty energy quickly sparked Detty December dating rumors.

Earlier this month, the suspected sweethearts shared a romantic dinner decorated with roses and balloons. Burna seemed to leave no doubt that they’re “Bundle By Bundle” boo’d up by surprising Chloe with his and hers AP watches, which each cost about $70,000. The PDA-packed pop-outs didn’t stop there.

Chloe Bailey Told Burna Boy “I Love You”

Shortly after their date night went viral, new clips of the couple surfaced during an intimate moment by the pool. Earlier this week, the adorable duo was hugged up and joking around as they partied in bathing suits together.

The camera clocked Chloe saying “I love you” and greeting Burna with a barrage of kisses. They just can’t keep their hands off of each other, but who could blame them?

Aww! It sounds like the “In Pieces” performer is deep in her lover girl era and loving every minute. And we love to see it!

Some fans have side-eyed how often these romantic moments are caught on camera. Meanwhile, others celebrated that two of their faves looked so happy together. Plenty of predictions warned that the honeymoon bliss won’t last.

However, the Swarm star made it clear that she’s not worried about what other people think. She responded to questions about their coupledom by simply saying, “he’s a grown man, just like I’m a grown woman.”