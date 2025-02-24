Forever Fan Favorite Ashanti Keeps It Real About Surviving On The Streets In ‘No Address’ [Exclusive]

Get your tickets and grab your popcorn to support a great film and a great cause starring a forever fan favorite. Ashanti returns to the big screen like we’ve never seen her before to confront a crisis that could happen to anyone in her new film No Address in theaters nationwide on Feb. 28.

We’ve seen Ashanti live the dream life as a successful singer, but her new movie strips all that away to show the truth behind homelessness and finding triumph after tragedy. It only takes the loss of a job, a loved one, or benefits to join the millions of people across the U.S. facing homelessness, and that number is growing. Although many people are only one major emergency away from losing everything, most think it could never happen to them.

Check out the description and trailer below for No Address.

Inspired by true events, this compelling drama captures the journey of a group of individuals experiencing homelessness. The film is a cinematic exploration of hope, humanity, and resilience as the characters navigate the stormy challenges of life with no physical address, showcasing the reality that homelessness could happen to anyone.

Ashanti Shares The Challenges & Importance Of Filming No Address On The Streets

In an exclusive interview with BOSSIP, Ashanti discussed taking on the role of fighting to survive on the streets in No Address. In the new movie, which hits theaters nationwide on Feb. 28, she plays Violet, a veteran battling with addiction, homelessness, and a cruel society that doesn’t see her humanity.

When it comes to addressing issues like homelessness, many of us don’t know where to start but hope somebody else will do something about it. Ashanti, who also executive produced, said that she saw the script for No Address as an amazing and authentic way to step up for this important cause.

“I read the script and I was like, ‘Wow, this is so authentic and so touching, and completely different than anything I’ve ever done!’ And I just felt like it was super necessary in the message and to create the awareness.”

Fans are used to seeing the Grammy winner glammed up on a red carpet or playing a diva in one of her recent acting roles. Ashanti stepped way outside of her comfort zone to bring the challenging role of Violet to life. She revealed just how real it got while filming on the streets of Sacramento.

“It was really cool to do something completely different in the dirt and the rain and the cold,” she told BOSSIP. “That weather was crazy! It was like four seasons in one day. And that made everything so real, being in the mud and the tents and the garbage around. Even though it was on set, it felt so real and it really gave you an eye-opener to how people are living. It was just so authentic and it was really a great experience to dive on that side.”

In addition to acting and producing, Ashanti created beautiful music for the No Address soundtrack with the song, “Bonadife Survivor.”

