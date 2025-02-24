Movies

Ashanti Talks Fighting Homelessness In Her New Film 'No Address'

Forever Fan Favorite Ashanti Keeps It Real About Surviving On The Streets In ‘No Address’ [Exclusive]

Published on February 24, 2025

Get your tickets and grab your popcorn to support a great film and a great cause starring a forever fan favorite. Ashanti returns to the big screen like we’ve never seen her before to confront a crisis that could happen to anyone in her new film No Address in theaters nationwide on Feb. 28.

Ashanti attends No Address Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

We’ve seen Ashanti live the dream life as a successful singer, but her new movie strips all that away to show the truth behind homelessness and finding triumph after tragedy. It only takes the loss of a job, a loved one, or benefits to join the millions of people across the U.S. facing homelessness, and that number is growing. Although many people are only one major emergency away from losing everything, most think it could never happen to them.

No Address Movie x Ashanti

Source: No Address Movie / Courtesy

Check out the description and trailer below for No Address.

Inspired by true events, this compelling drama captures the journey of a group of individuals experiencing homelessness. The film is a cinematic exploration of hope, humanity, and resilience as the characters navigate the stormy challenges of life with no physical address, showcasing the reality that homelessness could happen to anyone.

Ashanti Shares The Challenges & Importance Of Filming No Address On The Streets

In an exclusive interview with BOSSIP, Ashanti discussed taking on the role of fighting to survive on the streets in No Address. In the new movie, which hits theaters nationwide on Feb. 28, she plays Violet, a veteran battling with addiction, homelessness, and a cruel society that doesn’t see her humanity.

When it comes to addressing issues like homelessness, many of us don’t know where to start but hope somebody else will do something about it. Ashanti, who also executive produced, said that she saw the script for No Address as an amazing and authentic way to step up for this important cause.

“I read the script and I was like, ‘Wow, this is so authentic and so touching, and completely different than anything I’ve ever done!’ And I just felt like it was super necessary in the message and to create the awareness.”

No Address Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Fans are used to seeing the Grammy winner glammed up on a red carpet or playing a diva in one of her recent acting roles. Ashanti stepped way outside of her comfort zone to bring the challenging role of Violet to life. She revealed just how real it got while filming on the streets of Sacramento.

“It was really cool to do something completely different in the dirt and the rain and the cold,” she told BOSSIP. “That weather was crazy! It was like four seasons in one day. And that made everything so real, being in the mud and the tents and the garbage around. Even though it was on set, it felt so real and it really gave you an eye-opener to how people are living. It was just so authentic and it was really a great experience to dive on that side.”

In addition to acting and producing, Ashanti created beautiful music for the No Address soundtrack with the song, “Bonadife Survivor.”

See why Ashanti said No Address is a movie we need after recent and how buying tickets directly helps make a difference after the flip!

Ashanti Discusses How No Address Helps The Audience Fight Homelessness With Each Ticket: “They’re Struggling And We Have To Do Something”

Few events highlighted the reality that homelessness could happen to anyone like the recent wildfires. The historic natural disaster left thousands of the most famous and wealthy people in California escaping with nothing but their lives, while dozens of others weren’t that lucky.

The country united to help the victims of the worst wildfires in U.S. history. Hollywood continues to dedicate awards shows to rebuilding more than 16,000 destroyed structures and $250 billion in damages. However, when it comes to millions of everyday people across the country who lost everything, they’re too often treated like “trash” to clean up. Ashanti credited No Address with fighting dehumanizing stereotypes about homelessness.

No Address Movie x Ashanti

Source: No Address Movie / Courtesy

“People categorize homelessness as being lazy or a drug addict or not wanting to work. These are everyday people struggling to pay bills. You might fall one or two bills behind and find yourself living on the streets,” she told BOSSIP.

“This really put it in perspective that you could be doing everything right… and one lost payment could change your life. And not to judge because… it could happen to anybody.”

Even the organizations fighting to end homelessness struggle to secure and provide enough resources for people who need it most. Earlier this month in Detroit, two children died while their family slept in a van. The 2-year-old and 9-year-old weren’t breathing after the heat stopped working in the frigid temperatures overnight. Their mother, Tateona Williams, called the city for help with housing throughout the past year but only received assistance after the devastating loss.

Ashanti is proud that the film helps by raising awareness while raising funds with 50% of the net profits pledged to organizations that fight homelessness.

“That’s what makes this film so dope!” she said. “When you go and buy your tickets, not only are you supporting an amazing film but you’re also directly giving back.”

The film covers solutions to homelessness from government policies and programs to communities leaning on each other. Ashanti explains what it means to “break the No Address cycle.”

“Get out and do something if you can, to not judge… give back a little if you can,” she explained. “These are people’s stories and they’re struggling and we have to do something to change that. It does not make sense to have trillionaires living in NYC and someone who can’t afford a cup of juice up the block.”

Check out the full version of Ashanti’s song “Bonafide Survivor” from the No Address soundtrack below.

Get your tickets to see the No Address in theaters on Feb. 28 and find out how you can break the No Address cycle at www.NoAddressMovie.com.

