ReadyToLove Exclusive Clip: Kiara & Jay Confess Their Feelings While Talking Love Languages

Another episode of the milestone tenth season of Ready To Love featuring fine Philly jawns will premiere this Friday, and BOSSIP has your exclusive first look!

As previously reported, the Philadelphia season ia once again be hosted by comedian and actor Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, who will continue exploring the real-life romantic rollercoasters of “successful and striking” men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.

As always, the group will face the twists, turns, and, of course, Tommy’s trademark curveballs as they make connections and whittle the group down to the couples truly ready to love.

Ready To Love Exclusive Clip

BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode featuring Kiara and Jay. The two are on a skating rink date, and they’re discussing love languages.

Jay’s love language is physical touch, and he tells Kiara that he wants her to move closer to him. The insurance specialist obliges him and puts her foot on him while hinting that she wants a foot rub.

She also confesses that she’s really feeling Jay.

“He appreciates me as a woman, to be completely honest, I don’t know what someone can do to come in between me and Jay, “says Kiara.

The feeling is definitely mutual, and Jay makes that clear.

“I like you, I really like you,” he says. “I wanna be around you.”

Take a look at the fun and flirty moment below!

Preview The Remaining Episodes Of Ready To Love Season 10

Premieres Friday, February 21 at 8 pm

Nineteen eligible singles are ready to mingle and meet for the first time when Tommy sends the survivors of Mixers one and two to a comedy club. New connections are made, old connections are tested, and with the women in power, one man is sent home.

Poly Pool Party

Premieres Friday, February 28 at 8 pm

Tommy encourages the guys to let the ladies see a more personal side of them by inviting them into their homes or place of business.

Tommy’s Philly Block Party

Premieres Friday, March 7 at 8 pm

Tommy invites the singles to turn up at a Philly block party. New revelations jeopardize a relationship, some are making bold moves, and pressures and tensions rise when motivations are questioned.

The Nudist

Premieres Friday, March 14 at 8 pm

The women return to power and are tasked with dating their secondary connections.

As always, you can follow the conversation about Ready To Love using #ReadyToLove on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube for exclusive content.

The milestone tenth season of Ready To Love airs Fridays at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN!