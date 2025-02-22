Entertainment

Drake Gifts Fans With Money During Tour

Can’t Beat ‘Em? Buy ‘Em: Drake Gives Fans Big Bucks During Australian Tour Stop

Published on February 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drake attends Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Drake is putting his money where his fans can feel it during his Anita Max Wynn Tour stop in Australia.

The Canadian superstar is giving his international fans a chance to show him love and he’s giving it right back in the form of some dollars. During his Australian stop, he pointed out a fan who challenged him to a game of rock-paper-scissors in exchange for a down payment on a car.

“I like this sign right here,” he said to the fan. “You ready? … This my game, boy.”

After beating the fan in four rounds, the generous gambler still offered him $20,000 towards the car, which was to be a birthday gift for the lucky concertgoer’s dad.

“I’m still gonna give you $20,000 so you can buy your dad a car,” he said while gloating over his win. “Don’t ever f**k with me on rock-paper-scissors, though. I will win.”

During the same show, Drizzy also gave another fan $30,000 after noticing her sign that read “I’m 20 weeks pregnant.”

“Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get out of the pit. Get outta there,” Drake told the fan, later identified as Tiana Henderson. “Give her some VIP tickets immediately and like $30,000 … Who the f— brings a baby to a mosh pit?”

No word on how these fans get their coins at the end of all of this but it’s nice to see Drake giving back to his loyal fanbase who he needed more than ever last year.

Seemingly heeding Kendrick’s demand to “keep making us dance”, Drake teamed up with his OVO mate PartyNextDoor for a special Valentine’s Day release titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Though his fanbase seems to be split on whether or not this latest project meets expectations, the 74-minute project mostly sees Drizzy focusing on talking to the ladies.

Probably a safe bet for “The Boy” as he tries to make a return to the top of the rap game.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News concert Drake Entertainment Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close