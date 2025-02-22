Can’t Beat ‘Em? Buy ‘Em: Drake Gives Fans Big Bucks During Australian Tour Stop

Drake is putting his money where his fans can feel it during his Anita Max Wynn Tour stop in Australia.

The Canadian superstar is giving his international fans a chance to show him love and he’s giving it right back in the form of some dollars. During his Australian stop, he pointed out a fan who challenged him to a game of rock-paper-scissors in exchange for a down payment on a car.

“I like this sign right here,” he said to the fan. “You ready? … This my game, boy.”

After beating the fan in four rounds, the generous gambler still offered him $20,000 towards the car, which was to be a birthday gift for the lucky concertgoer’s dad.

“I’m still gonna give you $20,000 so you can buy your dad a car,” he said while gloating over his win. “Don’t ever f**k with me on rock-paper-scissors, though. I will win.”

During the same show, Drizzy also gave another fan $30,000 after noticing her sign that read “I’m 20 weeks pregnant.”

“Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get out of the pit. Get outta there,” Drake told the fan, later identified as Tiana Henderson. “Give her some VIP tickets immediately and like $30,000 … Who the f— brings a baby to a mosh pit?”

No word on how these fans get their coins at the end of all of this but it’s nice to see Drake giving back to his loyal fanbase who he needed more than ever last year.

Seemingly heeding Kendrick’s demand to “keep making us dance”, Drake teamed up with his OVO mate PartyNextDoor for a special Valentine’s Day release titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Though his fanbase seems to be split on whether or not this latest project meets expectations, the 74-minute project mostly sees Drizzy focusing on talking to the ladies.

Probably a safe bet for “The Boy” as he tries to make a return to the top of the rap game.