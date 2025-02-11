Champagne Papi Pouting? Drake Rants Onstage About Exes ‘Hours Before’ SZA & Serena Williams Join Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

If you’re wondering how Drake is handling SZA and Serena Williams teaming up with Kendrick Lamar, he seemingly addressed it in a rant about unnamed exes hours before their Super Bowl performance.

Between the ongoing lawsuits and viral fashion flop, it’s hard to say how well Drake is taking the fallout from his rap battle with Kendrick. He’s still booked and busy, just on another continent. He launched the Anita Max Wynn Tour in Australia—the only place he could get far enough to escape the sound of millions of people yelling “A MINOOOOOOORRRR!” in unison during Kendrick’s Halftime Show.

Drake Ranted About Exes Before Serena & SZA Perform With Kendrick

Like the “Fighting Irish (Freestyle)” indicated, he seems more worried about people like LeBron James who “switched up” by supporting “Not Like Us.” In a now-viral video, Drake took aim at exes that “f**king play with you” in a rant hours before two of his, SZA and Serena, performed with his biggest opp on Sunday.

“You ever in your life gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart, gave your soul, gave everything that you ever had to somebody and they f**king play with you and wasted your time, wasted your energy, wasted your money? I want y’all to turn up to this song!” he said, hyping up the crowd. “This is for all your exes and everybody that thinks they could play you in their f**king life! If you’re doing better than your ex, I want to see you turn the f**k up! Now, you can play the song,” he said, cueing up “You Broke My Heart.”

So many of Drake’s hottest songs are about an ex and moving on to someone next, so it’s hard to tell if he’s crashing out, lashing out, or uses this rant in every set. However, his emotional support DJ made it known during the opening that Drizzy needs to feel some love lately. Who wouldn’t need that a few hours before a legendary ex like Serena Williams Crip Walks across your grave on national TV?

Drake might be on good terms with frequent collaborator SZA, but he took several shady shots at Serena and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, in the 10 years since they broke up.

The announcement came with a phone-lit sing-a-long to Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.” Even his own fans acted like that night was Drake’s funeral. And Mr. Morale hadn’t yet roasted him with enough heat to melt his barette collection.

Drake Reacts After Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance

The next day after Kendrick cemented his spot in the hater Hall of Fame, the “Rich Baby Daddy” rapper appeared to react online. He posted exciting shots from his packed Australia concert to prove he’s still on top down under.

Drake also seemed to have a clapback for Kendrick’s iconic A minor chain. He concluded the carousel with a close-up of his giant OVO owl chain. Maybe that “wait till you see my…” shirt was pointing in the wrong direction because the epic ice features more than “100 carats of Asscher cut diamonds,” according to The Sun.

Even if he is a Certified Bothered Boy, we haven’t heard the last of Drake. We’re just days away from the ubiquitous rapper’s next drop with a PartyNextDoor joint project for Valentine’s Day, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

The OVO collaboration might put Aubrey’s angels in the mood, but it still could have stiff competition on the charts. TMZ reports “Not Like Us” is currently #1 on Spotify Global’s Top 50.