A Complete List Of The 2025 NAACP Image Awards Winners

Keke Palmer, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar & The Full List Of 2025 NAACP Image Awards Winners

Published on February 23, 2025

The gag is… Keke Palmer won one of the biggest 2025 NAACP Image Awards as Entertainer of the Year! Check out Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Kerry Washington, and more on the full list of winners.

Keke Palmer attends 56th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

We’re winding down Black History Month with a night of achievement and some much-needed good vibes at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards! On Saturday, Feb. 22, the biggest Black actors, artists, and leaders celebrated a night of excellence. Average Joe star Deon Cole was the man of the hour, hosting “Black culture’s biggest night.” He also led the ceremony’s recognition of the historically Black Altadena community decimated in the California wildfires.

56th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Keke Palmer closed the night with the victory that left her shocked, joking that she expected Wicked‘s Cynthia Erivo to take home Entertainer of the Year. She also beat Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Hart, and Shannon Sharpe.

Beyoncé’s Outstanding Album for Cowboy Carter was an early victory. She also broke the record with her 8th Outstanding Female Artist Win. Kendrick Lamar also continued his winning streak with Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song and Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for “Not Like Us.”

56th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The Six Triple Eight scored several major awards for Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for Kerry Washington, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for Ebony Obsidian.

56th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The night also honored Kamala Harris with the Chairman’s Award, Dave Chappelle with the President’s Award, and inducted the Wayans Family into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

Check out the complete list of winners at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards After the flip!

56th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Entertainer of the Year

Cynthia Erivo
Keke Palmer – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Kevin Hart
Shannon Sharpe

Outstanding Social Media Personality of the Year

Kai Cenat
Keith Lee
RaeShanda Lias
Shirley Raines – WINNER
Tony Baker

Outstanding Motion Picture 

Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Bob Marley: One Love
The Piano Lesson
Wicked
The Six Triple Eight – WINNER

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture 

André Holland, Exhibiting Forgiveness
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
John David Washington, The Piano Lesson
Kingsley Ben-Adir, Bob Marley: One Love
Martin Lawrence, Bad Boys: Ride or Die – WINNER

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture 

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Kerry Washington, The Six Triple Eight – WINNER
Lashana Lynch, Bob Marley: One Love
Lupita Nyong’o, A Quiet Place: Day One
Regina King, Shirley

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture 

Brian Tyree Henry, The Fire Inside
Corey Hawkins, The Piano Lesson
David Alan Grier, The American Society of Magical Negroes
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II – WINNER
Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture 

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Exhibiting Forgiveness
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ebony Obsidian, The Six Triple Eight – WINNER
Lynn Whitfield, Albany Road

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture 

Albany Road
Exhibiting Forgiveness
Rob Peace
Sing Sing – WINNER
We Grown Now

Outstanding International Motion Picture 

El lugar de la otra
Memoir of a Snail
The Seed of the Sacred
The Wall Street Boy – Kipkemboi
Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture 

Brandon Wilson, Nickel Boys
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ebony Obsidian, The Six Triple Eight – WINNER
Ryan Destiny, The Fire Inside

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture 

Bob Marley: One Love
The Book of Clarence
The Piano Lesson
Wicked
The Six Triple Eight – WINNER

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture 

Inside Out 2 – WINNER
Kung Fu Panda 4
Moana 2
Piece by Piece
The Wild Robot

Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance – Motion Picture 

Aaron Pierre, Mufasa: The Lion King
Anika Noni Rose, Mufasa: The Lion King
Ayo Edebiri, Inside Out 2
Blue Ivy Carter, Mufasa: The Lion King – WINNER
Lupita Nyong’o, The Wild Robot

56th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action) 

Chocolate with Sprinkles
Definitely Not a Monster
If They Took Us Back
My Brother & Me
Superman Doesn’t Steal – WINNER

Outstanding Short Form (Animated) 

if(fy)
Self
Walk in the Light
Nate & John
Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz “Jackie Robinson” – WINNER

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture) 

David Fortune, Color Book
Malcolm Washington, The Piano Lesson – WINNER
RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
Titus Kaphar, Exhibiting Forgiveness
Zoë Kravitz, Blink Twice

Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture

Anthony B. Jenkins, The Deliverance
Blake Cameron James, We Grown Now
Jeremiah Daniels, Color Book
Percy Daggs IV, Never Let Go
Skylar Aleece Smith, The Piano Lesson – WINNER

Outstanding Cinematography in a Motion Picture

Andrés Arochi, Longlegs
Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys – WINNER
Justin Derry, She Taught Love
Lachlan Milne, Exhibiting Forgiveness
Rob Hardy, The Book of Clarence

Outstanding Comedy Series 

Abbott Elementary – WINNER
How to Die Alone
Poppa’s House
The Neighborhood
The Upshaws

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series 

Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Damon Wayans, Poppa’s House – WINNER
David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical
Delroy Lindo, UnPrisoned
Mike Epps, The Upshaws

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series 

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Kerry Washington, UnPrisoned
Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series 

Damon Wayans Jr., Poppa’s House – WINNER
Giancarlo Esposito, The Gentlemen
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
William Stanford Davis, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series 

Danielle Pinnock, Ghosts – WINNER
Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

Outstanding Drama Series 

9-1-1
Bel Air
Found
Reasonable Doubt
Cross – WINNER

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series 

Aldis Hodge, Cross
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Harold Perrineau, FROM
Jabari Banks, Bel-Air
Michael Rainey Jr., Power Book II: Ghost – WINNER

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series 

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Emayatzy Corinealdi, Reasonable Doubt
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer – WINNER
Shanola Hampton, Found
Zoe Saldaña, Lioness

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 

Adrian Holmes, Bel-Air
Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost – WINNER
Isaiah Mustafa, Cross
Jacob Latimore, The Chi
Morris Chestnut, Reasonable Doubt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series 

Adjoa Andoh, Bridgerton
Coco Jones, Bel-Air
Golda Rosheuvel, Bridgerton
Lorraine Toussaint, The Equalizer
Lynn Whitfield, The Chi – WINNER

Outstanding Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist – WINNER
Genius: MLK/X
Griselda
Rebel Ridge
The Madness

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Aaron Pierre, Rebel Ridge – WINNER
Colman Domingo, The Madness
Kelvin Harrison Jr., Genius: MLK/X
Kevin Hart, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Laurence Fishburne, Clipped

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat
Naturi Naughton, Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie – WINNER
Sanaa Lathan, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Uzo Aduba, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Don Cheadle, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Luke James, Them: The Scare
Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X
Samuel L. Jackson, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist – WINNER
Terrence Howard, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Brandy Norwood, Descendants: The Rise of Red
Jayme Lawson, Genius: MLK/X
Loretta Devine, Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted By Love
Sanaa Lathan, Young. Wild. Free.
Taraji P. Henson, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist – WINNER

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special) 

Black Men’s Summit
Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Laura Coates Live
NewsNight with Abby Phillip
The ReidOut – WINNER

Outstanding Talk Series 

Hart to Heart
Sherri
Tamron Hall Show
The Shop Season 7
The Jennifer Hudson Show – WINNER

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series) 


Celebrity Family Feud – WINNER
Password
Rhythm + Flow
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Tia Mowry: My Next Act

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special) 

BET Awards 2024
Deon Cole: Ok, Mister
Katt Williams: Woke Foke
Saturday Night Live
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… – WINNER

Outstanding Children’s Program 

Craig of the Creek
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Sesame Street
Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin
Gracie’s Corner – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Caleb Elijah, Cross
Graceyn Hollingsworth, Gracie’s Corner
Leah Sava’ Jeffries, Percy Jackson and the Olympians – WINNER
Melody Hurd, Cross
TJ Mixson, The Madness

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Abby Phillip, NewsNight with Abby Phillip
Henry Louis Gates Jr., Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show – WINNER
Joy Reid, The Reidout
Sherri Shepherd, Sherri

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble 

Alfonso Ribeiro, Dancing with the Stars
Keke Palmer, Password – WINNER
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Taraji P. Henson, BET Awards 2024

Outstanding Guest Performance 

Ayo Edebiri, Saturday Night Live
Cree Summer, Abbott Elementary
Keegan-Michael Key, Abbott Elementary
Marlon Wayans, Bel-Air – WINNER
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Animated Series 

Disney Jr.’s Ariel
Everybody Still Hates Chris
Gracie’s Corner – WINNER
Iwájú
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) 

Angela Bassett, Orion and the Dark
Cree Summer, Rugrats – WINNER
Cree Summer, The Legend of Vox Machina
Dawnn Lewis, Star Trek: Lower Decks
Keke Palmer, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction /Documentary

In the Margins
NCAA Basketball on CBS Sports
Roots of Resistance
SC Featured
The Prince of Death Row Records – WINNER

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television) 

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Diarra Kilpatrick, Diarra From Detroit
Maurice Williams, The Madness
Thembi L. Banks, Young. Wild. Free.
Vince Staples, The Vince Staples Show

Outstanding New Artist 

Doechii – WINNER
Myles Smith
Samoht
Shaboozey
Tyla

Outstanding Male Artist 

Chris Brown – WINNER
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
October London
Usher

Outstanding Female Artist 

Beyoncé – WINNER
Coco Jones
Doechii
GloRilla
H.E.R.

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album 

Heart of a Human, DOE
Live Breathe Fight, Tamela Mann – WINNER
Still Karen, Karen Clark Sheard
Sunny Days, Yolanda Adams
The Maverick Way Reimagined, Maverick City Music

Outstanding International Song

“Close,” Skip Marley
“Hmmm,” Chris Brown feat. Davido – WINNER
“Jump,” Tyla
“Love Me JeJe,” Tems
“Piece of My Heart,” Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album 

“Alright,” Victoria Monét
“Alter Ego (ALTERnate Version),” Doechii, JT
“Boy Bye,” Chloe Bailey
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

Outstanding Album 

Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii
Cape Town to Cairo, PJ Morton
Coming Home, Usher
Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé – WINNER
Glorious, GloRilla

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album 

Bob Marley: One Love (Soundtrack)
Genius: MLK/X (Songs from the Original Series)
Reasonable Doubt (Season 2) (Original Soundtrack)
The Book of Clarence (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Wicked: The Soundtrack – WINNER

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song 

“Church Doors,” Yolanda Adams
“Do It Anyway,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“God Problems (Not By Power),” Maverick City Music feat. Miles Minnick
“I Prayed for You (Said a Prayer),” MAJOR.
“Working for Me,” Tamela Mann – WINNER

Outstanding Jazz Album

Creole Orchestra, Etienne Charles
Epic Cool, Kirk Whalum
Javon & Nikki Go to the Movies, Javon Jackson and Nikki Giovanni
On Their Shoulders: An Organ Tribute, Matthew Whitaker
Portrait, Samara Joy – WINNER

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song 

“16 CARRIAGES,” Beyoncé
“Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Coco Jones
“I Found You,” PJ Morton
“Residuals,” Chris Brown – WINNER
“Saturn,” SZA

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song 

“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
“Murdergram Deux,” LL Cool J feat. Eminem
“Noid,” Tyler, the Creator
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) 

Adam Blackstone & Fantasia, “Summertime” – WINNER
Leela James feat. Kenyon Dixon, “Watcha Done Now”
Maverick City Music feat. Miles Minnick, “God Problems (Not By Power)”
Muni Long & Mariah Carey, “Made for Me”
Sounds of Blackness feat. Jamecia Bennett & Buddy McLain, “Thankful”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) 

FLO & GloRilla, “In My Bag”
GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard, Chandler Moore, “RAIN DOWN ON ME”
USHER & Burna Boy, “Coming Home”
Victoria Monét feat. Usher, “SOS” (Sex on Sight)
Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz, “Piece of My Heart” – WINNER

Outstanding Original Score for Television/Motion Picture

Challengers (Original Score)
Dune: Part Two (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The American Society of Magical Negroes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Book of Clarence (Original Motion Picture Score)
Star Wars: The Acolyte (Original Soundtrack) – WINNER

Outstanding Documentary (Film) 

Daughters
Frida
King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones
The Greatest Night in Pop
Luther: Never Too Much – WINNER

Outstanding Documentary (Television) 

Black Barbie: A Documentary – WINNER
Black Twitter: A People’s History
Gospel
Simone Biles Rising
Sprint

Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film) 

Camille A. Brown: Giant Steps
Danielle Scott: Ancestral Call
Judging Juries
Silent Killer
How to Sue the Klan – WINNER

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series 

Ashley Nicole Black — Shrinking, “Changing Patterns”
Brittani Nichols — Abbott Elementary, “Breakup”
Crystal Jenkins — No Good Deed, “Letters of Intent” – WINNER
Diarra Kilpatrick — Diarra From Detroit, “Chasing Ghosts”
Jordan Temple — Abbott Elementary, “Smoking” (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series 

Azia Squire — Bridgerton, “Tick Tock”
Ben Watkins — Cross, “Hero Complex” – WINNER
Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover — Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “First Date”
Geetika Lizardi — Bridgerton, “Joining of Hands”
Lauren Gamble — Bridgerton, “Old Friends”

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special 

Brandon Espy, Carl Reid — Mr. Crocket
Bree West, Chazitear, A Wesley South African Christmas
Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Thembi L. Banks, — Young. Wild. Free. – WINNER
Rudy Mancuso, Dan Lagana — Música
Tina Mabry, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Cee Marcellus — The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Barry Jenkins — The Fire Inside
RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes — Nickel Boys – WINNER
Steve McQueen — Blitz
Titus Kaphar — Exhibiting Forgiveness
Virgil Williams, Malcolm Washington — The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series 

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear, “Napkins”
Bentley Kyle Evans — Mind Your Business, “The Reunion”
Robbie Countryman — The Upshaws, “Ain’t Broke”
Tiffany Johnson — How to Die Alone, “Trust No One” – WINNER
William Smith — The Vince Staples Show, “Brown Family”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series 

Carl Franklin — Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, “Blame It on the Rain”
Marta Cunningham — Genius: MLK/X, “Protect Us”
Marta Cunningham — Genius: MLK/X, “Who We Are”
Paris Barclay — Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?”
Rapman — Supacell, “Supacell” – WINNER

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie, Documentary, or Special 

Kelley Kali — Kemba
Marcelo Gama — BET Awards 2024
Shanta Fripp — Black Men’s Summit
Thembi L. Banks — Young. Wild. Free
Tina Mabry — The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can Eat – WINNER

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture 

Jeymes Samuel — The Book of Clarence
Malcolm Washington — The Piano Lesson
RaMell Ross — Nickel Boys – WINNER
Reinaldo Marcus Green — Bob Marley: One Love
Steve McQueen — Blitz

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture) 

Bao Nguyen — The Greatest Night in Pop
Dawn Porter — Luther: Never Too Much – WINNER
Deborah Riley Draper — James Brown: Say It Loud
Jason Pollard, Sam Pollard — Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys
Nneka Onuorah — Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words

56th NAACP Image Awards - Trophy Lounge

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction 

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde — Tia Williams
Grown Woman — Sarai Johnson
Neighbors and Other Stories — Diane Oliver, Tayari Jones (Foreword)
One of Us Knows: A Thriller — Alyssa Cole – WINNER
What You Leave Behind — Wanda M. Morris

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction 

A Passionate Mind in Relentless Pursuit: The Vision of Mary McLeod Bethune — Noliwe Rooks
Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest — Fawn Weaver – WINNER
Picturing Black History: Photographs and Stories that Changed the World — Daniela Edmeier, Damarius Johnson, Nicholas B. Breyfogle and Steven Conn
The 1619 Project: A Visual Experience — Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine
The Jazzmen: How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie Transformed America — Larry Tye

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

A Kind of Madness — Uche Okonkwo
AfroCentric Style: A Celebration of Blackness & Identity in Pop Culture — Shirley Neal
Grown Woman — Sarai Johnson – WINNER
Masquerade — O.O. Sangoyomi
Swift River — Essie Chambers

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography 

Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me — Whoopi Goldberg
By the Time You Read This: The Space Between Cheslie’s Smile and Mental Illness ― Her Story in Her Own Words — Cheslie Kryst and April Simpkins
Do It Anyway: Don’t Give Up Before It Gets Good — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Sarah Jakes Roberts (Foreword)
Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson
Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story That Awakened America — Joy-Ann Reid – WINNER

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional 

Black Joy Playbook: 30 Days of Intentionally Reclaiming Your Delight — Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggets
I Did a New Thing: 30 Days to Living Free (A Feeding the Soul Book) — Tabitha Brown
Loving Your Black Neighbor as Yourself: A Guide to Closing the Space Between Us — Chanté Griffin
Radical Self-Care: Rituals for Inner Resilience — Rebecca Moore (Author), Amberlee Green (Illustrator)
Wash Day: Passing on the Legacy, Rituals, and Love of Natural Hair — Tomesha Faxio – WINNER

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry 

Bluff: Poems — Danez Smith
Good Dress — Brittany Rogers
Load in Nine Times: Poems — Frank X Walker
Song of My Softening — Omotara James
This Is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets — Kwame Alexander – WINNER

Outstanding Literary Work – Children 

All I Need to Be — Rachel Ricketts (Author), Tiffany Rose (Illustrator) with Luana Horry
Cicely Tyson — Renée Watson (Author), Sherry Shine (Illustrator)
Crowning Glory: A Celebration of Black Hair — Carole Boston Weatherford (Author), Ekua Holmes (Illustrator)
My Hair Is a Book — Maisha Oso (Author), London Ladd (Illustrator)
You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!): A Lil TJ Book — Taraji P. Henson (Author), Paul Kellam (Illustrator) – WINNER

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens 

American Wings: Chicago’s Pioneering Black Aviators and the Race for Equality in the Sky — Sherri L. Smith and Elizabeth Wein
Barracoon Adapted for Young Readers The Story of the Last Black Cargo — Zora Neale Hurston, Ibram X. Kendi (Adapted by), Jazzmen Lee-Johnson (Illustrator)
Black Star: The Door of No Return — Kwame Alexander
Brushed Between Cultures: A YA Coming of Age Novel Set in Brooklyn, New York — Samarra St. Hilaire – WINNER
Clutch Time: A Shot Clock Novel (Shot Clock, 2) — Caron Butler and Justin A. Reynolds

Outstanding Graphic Novel

Big Jim and the White Boy: An American Classic Reimagined — David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson
Black Defender: The Awakening — Dr. David Washington, Mr. Zhengis Tasbolatov (Illustrator), Mr. Billy Blanks (Foreword)
Gamerville — Johnnie Christmas
Ghost Roast — Shawneé Gibbs, Shawnelle Gibbs, Emily Cannon (Illustrator)
Punk Rock Karaoke — Bianca Xunise – WINNER

Outstanding News and Information Podcast 

#SundayCivics
After the Uprising
Into America: Uncounted Millions
The Assignment with Audie Cornish
Native Land Pod – WINNER

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self–Help Podcast 

Balanced Black Girl
Is This Going to Cause An Argument
The R Spot with Iyanla
Therapy for Black Girls
We Don’t Always Agree with Ryan & Sterling – WINNER

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast 

Baby, This is Keke Palmer
Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
We Don’t Always Agree with Ryan & Sterling
What now? with Trevor Noah
Club Shay Shay – WINNER

Outstanding Sports, Arts and Entertainment Podcast 

Naked Sports with Cari Champion
Nightcap
Questlove Supreme
R&B Money Podcast
Two Funny Mamas – WINNER

Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short Form

About the Journey
Squeezed with Yvette Nicole Brown
The Wonder of Stevie
When We Win wih Maya Rupert
Stranded – WINNER

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film) 

Ernesto Martinez — Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Megan Coates — Shirley
Gersha Phillips — The Big Cigar
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck — The Piano Lesson
Paul Tazewell — Wicked

Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film) 

Carol Rasheed — Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Debi Young — Shirley – WINNER
Rebecca Lee — Shōgun
Matiki Anoff — The Book of Clarence
Para Malden — The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film) 

Terry Hunt — Bel-Air
Lawrence Davis — Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist – WINNER
Nakoya Yancey — Shirley
Brian Badie — The Penguin
Andrea Mona Bowman — The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

Cross
Grotesquerie
Red One
Them: The Scare
Rebel Ridge – WINNER

