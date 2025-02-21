2025 NAACP Image Awards Heat Up At Glam Nominee Reception
‘Cross’ Stars Aldis Hodge & Isaiah Mustafa Host NAACP Nominees’ Reception As Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Kendrick Lamar Win Big At Pre-Awards Show
Cross stars Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa were the handsome hosts with the most at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards Nominee Reception as Emayatzi Corinealdi, Jabari Banks, the cast of RHOP, and more slay the green carpet.
Now, that’s a stunning start to the star-studded weekend!
“Black culture’s biggest night” doesn’t air until Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and CBS, but the awards festivities are already heating up! On Thursday, the top talent and fan favorites from Black Hollywood gathered to honor this year’s contenders for the 2025 NAACP Image Awards. Who better to lead the festivities than nominees and Cross’ screen sizzlers Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa?
The jaw-droppingly dapper duo rocked the red carpet with the Cross showrunner Ben Watkins, 2025 winner of Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series. The executive producer teased that the highly-demanded season 2 of the hit Prime series might be on the way.
The ultra-fine fellas proved they don’t just stop crime sprees, they can get a party started, too! It doesn’t hurt that everybody and their mama (and Serena Williams) love to dance to “Not Like Us.”
Several of our other favorite casts showed up and showed out like the Real Housewives of Potomac. The Bravo baddies understood the assignment in gorgeous green and black.
Wendy Osefo
Mia Thornton
Keiarna Stewart
Jassi Rideaux
The Bel-Air brothers were also dressed to impress!
Jimmy Akingbola
Jabari Banks
Adrian Holmes
Marlon Wayans won earlier this week for Best Guest Appearance on Bel-Air.
The entire Wayans Family will receive their flowers as NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame Inductees on Saturday night.
Check out more green carpet looks from the 2025 NAACP Image Awards Nominee Reception & pre-show award winners after the flip!
More Gorgeous Green Carpet Celebs At The 2025 NAACP Image Awards Nominee Reception
Harlem hottie Gail Bean was fine and feathered.
Reasonable Doubt diva Emayatzy Corinealdi served black and white elegance with a twist!
Fierce Found star Shanola Hampton dazzled in a sparkling blue dress.
Legendary Lynn Whitfield was beautiful in black and a beret to represent for Albany Road.
From leading man Harold Perrineau held it down for the gents in green.
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Kendrick Lamar, and Doechii Win Early On Night 2 Of NAACP Image Pre-Awards Show
There is too much Black excellence to fit into Saturday night, so the 2025 NAACP Image Awards winners are already rolling in. On Wednesday’s second night of the awards pre-show, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Kendrick Lamar, and Doechii snagged early wins. According to Deadline, the Carter family affair and TDE takeover are going strong before the big night!
After Beyoncé’s historic Grammy win for Cowboy Carter, she won NAACP trophies for Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Album of the Year. The apple doesn’t fall far from the award-winning tree! Blue Ivy is stunting like her mama with a win for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture) in Mufasa: The Lion King.
Other big winners in film include director Malcolm Washington for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture) in The Piano Lesson. The brave beauties of Tyler Perry’s The Six Triple Eight won Outstanding Ensemble Cast.
For music, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” added another statue to the awards season sweep for Outstanding Song – Hip-Hop/Rap Song. Doechii also doubled down on her recent wins with the Outstanding New Artist award.
That’s just the warm-up to the 56th Annual NAACP Image Awards main ceremony, airing Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and CBS. Average Joe star Deon Cole will host the festivities at the Pasadena Civic Center in Los Angeles. The festivities will also include honoring former Vice President Kamala Harris with the Chairman’s Award and Dave Chappelle with the President’s Award.
