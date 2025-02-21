‘Cross’ Stars Aldis Hodge & Isaiah Mustafa Host NAACP Nominees’ Reception As Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Kendrick Lamar Win Big At Pre-Awards Show

Cross stars Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa were the handsome hosts with the most at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards Nominee Reception as Emayatzi Corinealdi, Jabari Banks, the cast of RHOP, and more slay the green carpet.

Now, that’s a stunning start to the star-studded weekend!

“Black culture’s biggest night” doesn’t air until Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and CBS, but the awards festivities are already heating up! On Thursday, the top talent and fan favorites from Black Hollywood gathered to honor this year’s contenders for the 2025 NAACP Image Awards. Who better to lead the festivities than nominees and Cross’ screen sizzlers Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa?

The jaw-droppingly dapper duo rocked the red carpet with the Cross showrunner Ben Watkins, 2025 winner of Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series. The executive producer teased that the highly-demanded season 2 of the hit Prime series might be on the way.

The ultra-fine fellas proved they don’t just stop crime sprees, they can get a party started, too! It doesn’t hurt that everybody and their mama (and Serena Williams) love to dance to “Not Like Us.”

Several of our other favorite casts showed up and showed out like the Real Housewives of Potomac. The Bravo baddies understood the assignment in gorgeous green and black.

Wendy Osefo

Mia Thornton

Keiarna Stewart

Jassi Rideaux

The Bel-Air brothers were also dressed to impress!

Jimmy Akingbola

Jabari Banks

Adrian Holmes

Marlon Wayans won earlier this week for Best Guest Appearance on Bel-Air.

The entire Wayans Family will receive their flowers as NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame Inductees on Saturday night.

Check out more green carpet looks from the 2025 NAACP Image Awards Nominee Reception & pre-show award winners after the flip!