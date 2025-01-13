Entertainment

Deon Cole Forced To Evacuate LA Home Amid Fires

Prayers Up: Deon Cole Forced To Evacuate Home Amid Los Angeles Fires Just Days After Birthday Hospitalization

Published on January 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Essence Festival Of Culture

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

 

Deon Cole has had a rough few days. After being hospitalized on his birthday, the comedian shared that he’s the latest celeb forced to flee because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

On Friday, Cole revealed on Instagram that he spent his birthday hospitalized before heading home to evacuate as the fires closed in on his neighborhood. He posted a heartbreaking reel of himself in a car packed with what he could salvage from his home ahead of driving to safety.

This day is devastating!!! Left the hospital earlier, sick af, went home, then had to pack[ed] what I could to evacuate,” he said in a caption. “As I drove away I seen the fire rising from behind my house. It’s a nightmare!! I got the flowers my mom gave me before she passed tho.”

Cole is one of many people who have been forced to evacuate because of the fires in the Pacific Palisades. They are said to be only 11% contained which leads experts to believe the bulk of the damage is yet to come.

Other celebrities like Tina Knowles, Jhené Aiko, and DDG have already said goodbye to their beloved homes due to the fires.

“This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu! It was my favorite place, my sanctuary , my sacred Happy Place . Now it is gone !! God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions,” Knowles said in a post on Jan. 10. “To the people who lost their homes and belongings , I can only imagine how it feels to lose properties and everything you worked so hard and sacrificed so much to own ! My heart and deep prayers go out to all of you.”

Companies like Airbnb are donating services to those affected, but there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for those in the path of the wildfires.

 

New Year's Comedy Jam: Cedric The Entertainer, Deon Cole, D.L. Hughley & Earthquake

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Sending prayers to all of the celebs affected by the LA wildfires!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Deon Cole Entertainment Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired
African American couple arguing at home, woman turning away with protest

Girl… #7 Is A Whole Sermon — Red Flags You’re Dating An Emotional Vampire

MadameNoire

Eras, Egos & Evolution: Breaking Down The Laila Ali & Claressa Shields Beef

Global Grind

Yes Day, Gen Zalpha's Newest Beauty Brand, Is a Must For Tweens & Teens

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 29, 2025
18 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

World Premiere Of Hulu's "All's Fair" - Arrivals

Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts & Their ‘All’s Fair’ Costars Sizzle & Slay The Series’ Los Angeles Premiere

Cardi B performs at 2025 Global Citizen Festival

Cardi B Claps Back At Critics About Why She Continues Clubbing While Pregnant: ‘I’m An Entertainer, Honey!’

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020

Kimmy Kakes Kandidly Komments On The Breaking Point In Her ‘Toxic’ Ye Marriage—’I Had To Save Myself’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close