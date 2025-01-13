Prayers Up: Deon Cole Forced To Evacuate Home Amid Los Angeles Fires Just Days After Birthday Hospitalization

Deon Cole has had a rough few days. After being hospitalized on his birthday, the comedian shared that he’s the latest celeb forced to flee because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

On Friday, Cole revealed on Instagram that he spent his birthday hospitalized before heading home to evacuate as the fires closed in on his neighborhood. He posted a heartbreaking reel of himself in a car packed with what he could salvage from his home ahead of driving to safety.

This day is devastating!!! Left the hospital earlier, sick af, went home, then had to pack[ed] what I could to evacuate,” he said in a caption. “As I drove away I seen the fire rising from behind my house. It’s a nightmare!! I got the flowers my mom gave me before she passed tho.”

Cole is one of many people who have been forced to evacuate because of the fires in the Pacific Palisades. They are said to be only 11% contained which leads experts to believe the bulk of the damage is yet to come.

Other celebrities like Tina Knowles, Jhené Aiko, and DDG have already said goodbye to their beloved homes due to the fires.

“This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu! It was my favorite place, my sanctuary , my sacred Happy Place . Now it is gone !! God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions,” Knowles said in a post on Jan. 10. “To the people who lost their homes and belongings , I can only imagine how it feels to lose properties and everything you worked so hard and sacrificed so much to own ! My heart and deep prayers go out to all of you.”

Companies like Airbnb are donating services to those affected, but there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for those in the path of the wildfires.

Sending prayers to all of the celebs affected by the LA wildfires!