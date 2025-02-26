Doechii, Naomi Campbell , JT And More Melanated Stunners Shut Down The DSQUARED2 Anniversary Fashion Show In Milan

Italy-based fashion label DSQUARED2 celebrated its 30th anniversary during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, attracting a star-studded lineup of celebrities. Doechii proved she’s not just a versatile rapper, but also a force to be reckoned with on the runway, strutting confidently during the streetwear-inspired show. Runway legend Naomi Campbell, panty-melting model Tyson Beckford, and JT of the City Girls also captivated the crowd with their stunning presence.

At Tuesday’s event, Canadian twins Dean and Dan Caten of DSQUARED2 showcased their signature blend of Italian tailoring and sporty glamour to mark their anniversary with a New York City-inspired fashion show, The Associated Press reported.

The runway presentation featured their Fall-Winter 2025 collection, which included collaborations with Magliano, Vaquera, Better, Ducati, and Kiss. A star-studded lineup of models helped bring the collection to life, including rapper NLE Choppa, fashion icon Tyson Beckford, and Doechii, who wowed both the audience and the internet with her impressive modeling skills.

Doechii walked the runway to her hit song “NISSAN ALTIMA”, JT Walked As Well

Doechii made a grand entrance, emerging from an armored vehicle overflowing with dollar bills, embodying DSQUARED2’s Y2K-inspired aesthetic, WWD noted. She wore a bold mix of street and luxury, featuring a backpack-corset hybrid with paracord laces and fur trim, paired with a high-low graphic top and belted denim micro shorts, all set to the beat of her hit song “NISSAN ALTIMA.”

Fashion Icon Naomi Campbell Also Hit The Catwalk

The rap star, who earned a Grammy for Best Rap Album thanks to her smash mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, remerged at the end of the show to perform “Alter Ego” alongside JT, and the stars walked alongside the icon Naomi Campbell who showed that she still sports a killer catwalk at 54.

The British beauty donned a leather corset bodysuit adorned with a long zipper in the front from the brand, which was paired with a leather jacket and tall knee-high boots that accentuated her long legs. Campbell’s voluminous afro and flawless makeup added an extra layer of posh that elevated her look.

According to the brand’s website, DSQUARED2 was founded by twin brothers Dean and Dan, originally from Willowdale, Toronto, in the ’90s. Their fashion journey began in 1984 at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York City. Eight years later, the Canadian duo moved to Italy, driven by the ambition to create their brand. After working with some of Italy’s most renowned fashion houses, they launched their first men’s collection under the DSQUARED2 label in 1995.

Earlier this month, the brand released the highly anticipated Iconic Skate high-heeled boots, which first made their debut on the runway in 2011.

What did you think of the DSQUARED2 anniversary fashion show? Tell us in the comments section.