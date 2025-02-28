Bro Tired: Don Lemon Flagrantly Flames Megyn Kelly Over Joy Reid Insults, ‘Go F—- Yourself’

Joy Reid’s forced departure from MSNBC caused quite a stir among Black journalists who love and respect her work and her humanity. Being the only Black woman to anchor her own show on the cable news network was important not just in symbolism but in substance. Sadly, some miseducated negroes and their white colleagues cheered at Reid’s ousting and it did not go unnoticed.

One such white reveler was Megyn Kelly, who posted the following on Twitter (never calling it “X’, Elon can go to hell):

Don Lemon wasn’t about to let the slander slide and he voiced his displeasure in no uncertain terms during his YouTube broadcast of The Don Lemon Show.

“The worst person on television was fired from NBC and the Today show a few years ago, and that’s Megyn Kelly,” he said. “That’s the worst person who’s not on television anymore. It’s you. So hoorah for that. NBC did something good with that.”

“I was actually friendly with Megyn Kelly, and then, when people show you who they are, you better f‑‑‑ing believe it, because we should’ve known,” Lemon said. “”So let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color: Go f— yourself. Okay?”

Kelly responded to Lemon’s spicy talk saying that the former CNN anchor was “looking for press” according to Yahoo!

On Lemon’s subsequent show, he doubled down on his previous sentiment saying, “someone had to stand up” to the badly built blonde bully.

Moreover, demon Don dropped the bomb that Megyn’s husband Doug Brunt has been lustfully eyeballing his husband Tim Malone!

WELP!

Peep the rest of what BDE Don had to say in the video below.

Megyn Kelly’s white woman tears will always satiate our thirst. Don Lemon might not have taken glee in her downfall, but we relish every minute that her peace is disturbed because she doesn’t deserve ease when she’s dead set on spreading misery.