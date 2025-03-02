Celebrity

Blac Chyna's Sobriety Journey Reaches 900 Days

Angela ‘Blac Chyna’ White Celebrates Major Milestone Of 900 Days Sober

Published on March 2, 2025

Blac Chyna aka Angela White has come a long way! The television personality recently shared that she celebrated nearly two and a half years (900 days) sober. Blac Chyna’s sobriety journey began in 2022 after she decided to make some lifestyle adjustments. Since then, she’s gotten baptized, had cosmetic changes, and focused on her career and family.

On Mar. 1st, White took to Instagram with a celebratory post. In a carousel of photos she described her life before sobriety. She also added photos that showed her transformation.

“I thought nobody noticed, but they did. I wasn’t happy. I wasn’t at peace. Until I found Jesus. Until I got sober. And started to remember Angela. 900 days sober,” she wrote on the pictures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGqU-_ypL90/

In the last picture she shared a screenshot of her sobriety app, confirming nearly 30 months or more than 21,000 hours completed in White’s sobriety journey.

She added to the screenshot, “Trusting and depending on God during addiction and recovery can bring salvation and rescue when times feel hopeless.”

To finish the inspirational post, she wrote in the caption, “Everyday we’re faced with a decision… but we opt to exist in a world of deception that will never transform unless you transform.”

The Instagram post comes just one day after she posted a carousel from a photoshoot with the caption, “Embracing the best version of myself, every day.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGn6tqOvTCu/

As mentioned, White’s sobriety journey began in 2022. Over the past few years, she has shared the journey with fans on social media. The mother of two made big physical changes by reversing several procedures she’d had. She had a breast reduction, her dermal fillers dissolved, the silicone removed from her buttocksbreast reduction, her dermal fillers dissolved, the silicone removed from her buttocks, and had certain tattoos removed. Additionally, she embarked on a path of Christianity and was baptized.

While visiting Food for Thought, hosted by Devon Franklin, she stated, “I just got sick and tired of being sick and tired [of] everything that was just going on in my life.” She continued,”I really had to strip down everything that I thought or knew that was holding me back as a person.”

In addition to her sobriety journey, she is seemingly in a healthy relationship, having become engaged to songwriter Derrick Milano in 2024.

Congratulations to Angela White!

