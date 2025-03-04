Dr. G Explains Wanting To Press Charges Against Quad's Man
#MarriedToMessiness: Song-Singing Dr. G Explains Why He Wanted To Press Charges Against Quad’s ‘Bullying’ Boo King–‘Why Wouldn’t I?’
Bravo watchers were floored during Sunday’s episode of Married To Medicine when Dr. Gregory Lunceford fessed up to going to the authorities against Miss Quad’s boyfriend, King, but there’s apparently more to the story.
Dr. G, who was previously married to Miss Quad from 2012 to 2018, revealed that he was seeking battery charges against the ATL Exotic & Luxury Cars owner after they almost came to blows, but it turns out he never completely followed through.
What he did do, however, was release an eyebrow-raising song with lyrics about wanting to be “set free,” complete with video footage of him recording the cringey chant.
Dr. G Says He Felt Threatened, Released A Song Titled “Set Me Free” In Wake Of Drama
Although King never physically touched Dr. Gregory, the psychiatrist admitted to co-stars Dr. Scott and Dr. Eugene that he felt threatened when King charged at him “like a maniac” during their beachside argument. The altercation escalated after King became enraged when the doctor confirmed he had told Webb to “shut the f*** up” the night before and then called her “a big f***ing mouth,” according to a clip shared by The Bravo Shaderoom.
When asked if he went to the authorities, he said, “Why wouldn’t I?”
“I’m a grown man, I’m not supposed to be hitting people,” he noted in a confessional. “The only way to defend myself is through legal action.
“My understanding is that you can do up to 90 days in jail, some sort of fine and probation,” he added.
To make matters worse, Dr. Gregory, who is now married to influencer Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, played a “statement piece” he recorded about the situation and his split with Miss Quad for his friends, blasting it through his Bluetooth speaker. The lyrics included, “Set me free. I got to be free from this bullsh*t, I’got a brand new wife now” — which fans of the Bravo series did not take well.
Several X users took to the platform, calling the mental health advocate and philanthropist “weak AF” for going to the authorities against King, and several others blasted his song.
Some netizens believed Dr. Gregory pursued legal action against Webb’s new beau as a way to get back at her, suggesting he might still have lingering feelings for the Bravolebrity.
Dr. Heavenly & Miss Quad Weigh In On Dr. G. Alleging He Was Pressing Charges Against King
If you’re wondering what Quad thinks about her ex running to the authorities against her new man, the Bravolebrity agreed with her friend Dr. Heavenly Kimes that Dr. G was trying to prevent King from filming.
She added, however, that she believed his actions were retaliatory and tied into the Key West comment she made about divorcing him.
“He was also BIG mad because he felt I was superior by saying I divorced him, so he called the police to 1 up me,” tweeted Quad. “In hopes of getting King arrested, but there was no crime or offense committed therefore, there was no charges to be filed.”
Hit the flip for more of this #MarriedToMedicine messiness.
Sportskeeda noted that King could have spent up to 90 days behind bars with a fine and probation if he was convicted on battery charges, but it turns out Dr. Gregory never pressed charges after all.
In a clip from Sweet Tea’s YouTube channel shared on TheNeighborhoodTalk, Dr. G explained why he didn’t follow through and expressed his disappointment with his male costars’ reactions to the situation.
“I didn’t press charges, but I’m very pissed about the situation,” he said. “Somebody charging you, you’re gonna be real pissed about it. I don’t take bullying. I don’t feel like it’s cool. The guys said they were going to handle it, and that didn’t work out. I really don’t know how to feel about it, but I can’t stay locked in one emotional state. I’m trying to move on.”
When asked if he felt like his male castmates on Married To Medicine failed to stick up for him during his fight with King, Greg said “in some ways” he felt like they came to King’s defense over him.
“These guys went and embraced this guy like he’s been around for a million years. They know my character. Like, I would go and try to blatantly disrespect anyone like that, and then I would take it to violence. That dude brought a lot of negative energy, yet they’re trying to hear his side. I’m like, ‘What the f***, man,’” Dr. Gregory added.
Dang! Greg sounds hurt by all of this, but was he in the wrong for threatening to press charges against King? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section.
