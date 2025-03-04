MarriedToMessiness: Song-Singing Dr. G Explains Why He Wanted To Press Charges Against Quad’s ‘Bullying’ Boo King–‘Why Wouldn’t I?’

Bravo watchers were floored during Sunday’s episode of Married To Medicine when Dr. Gregory Lunceford fessed up to going to the authorities against Miss Quad’s boyfriend, King, but there’s apparently more to the story.

Dr. G, who was previously married to Miss Quad from 2012 to 2018, revealed that he was seeking battery charges against the ATL Exotic & Luxury Cars owner after they almost came to blows, but it turns out he never completely followed through.

What he did do, however, was release an eyebrow-raising song with lyrics about wanting to be “set free,” complete with video footage of him recording the cringey chant.

Dr. G Says He Felt Threatened, Released A Song Titled “Set Me Free” In Wake Of Drama

Although King never physically touched Dr. Gregory, the psychiatrist admitted to co-stars Dr. Scott and Dr. Eugene that he felt threatened when King charged at him “like a maniac” during their beachside argument. The altercation escalated after King became enraged when the doctor confirmed he had told Webb to “shut the f*** up” the night before and then called her “a big f***ing mouth,” according to a clip shared by The Bravo Shaderoom.

When asked if he went to the authorities, he said, “Why wouldn’t I?”

“I’m a grown man, I’m not supposed to be hitting people,” he noted in a confessional. “The only way to defend myself is through legal action. “My understanding is that you can do up to 90 days in jail, some sort of fine and probation,” he added.

To make matters worse, Dr. Gregory, who is now married to influencer Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, played a “statement piece” he recorded about the situation and his split with Miss Quad for his friends, blasting it through his Bluetooth speaker. The lyrics included, “Set me free. I got to be free from this bullsh*t, I’got a brand new wife now” — which fans of the Bravo series did not take well.

Several X users took to the platform, calling the mental health advocate and philanthropist “weak AF” for going to the authorities against King, and several others blasted his song.

Some netizens believed Dr. Gregory pursued legal action against Webb’s new beau as a way to get back at her, suggesting he might still have lingering feelings for the Bravolebrity.

Dr. Heavenly & Miss Quad Weigh In On Dr. G. Alleging He Was Pressing Charges Against King

If you’re wondering what Quad thinks about her ex running to the authorities against her new man, the Bravolebrity agreed with her friend Dr. Heavenly Kimes that Dr. G was trying to prevent King from filming.

She added, however, that she believed his actions were retaliatory and tied into the Key West comment she made about divorcing him.

“He was also BIG mad because he felt I was superior by saying I divorced him, so he called the police to 1 up me,” tweeted Quad. “In hopes of getting King arrested, but there was no crime or offense committed therefore, there was no charges to be filed.”

Hit the flip for more of this #MarriedToMedicine messiness.