‘Married To Medicine’ Exclusive: Sweet Tea Talks Her Sophomore Season, ‘Sweet & Savory’ Collective & Those Quad ‘Jealousy’ Comments

Lateasha Sweet Tea Lunceford has settled into her sophomore season on Married to Medicine. As the reunion draws near, she’s speaking on her costars, her age-gap relationship group, and her husband’s ex, who, yes, she believes is jealous of her.

As viewers watch her navigate marriage, her Sweet & Savory collective, and allll the drama that comes with being part of the #M2M crew in season 11, Sweet Tea told BOSSIP that she became more accustomed to the cameras this time around.

“I think that was something that had to get used to,” she admitted to Managing Editor Dani Canada.

The previous year was particularly overwhelming, with events like her wedding and relocation to Atlanta adding to the whirlwind. This season, however, she felt better prepared, having developed a deeper understanding of the ladies and anticipating potential challenges.

Those challenges include the cliquish nature of the group, but in season 11, she got to navigate that alongside her friend Dr. Contessa Metcalfe.

“I love Contessa. Contessa actually came to my wedding, and we’ve been had a relationship,” said Sweet Tea.

Not only that but as Married To Medicine watchers have seen, she has a friendship with Phaedra Parks, who she describes as like a “down home cousin.”

Sweet Tea told BOSSIP that she admires Phaedra’s extensive reality TV experience and said the lawyer who’s on the outs with some of the cast, is actually a genuine good time.

“She just has a lot of fun,” said Sweet Tea. “She just asked me to go to church with her last week, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, girl, we need to repent after this season.'”

Sweet Tea Talks Her Sweet & Savory Collective, Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sweet Tea discussed her age-gap relationship group, which was highlighted in a recent episode.

At her Sweet and Savory Collective’s speed dating event, Sweet Tea led a discussion on age-gap relationships and was seen teaching a class on the subject she’s passionate about, considering that she’s married to Dr. Gregory Lunceford, who’s over 20 years her senior.

“A lot of people were saying it was a gold digging class, but it wasn’t that,” Sweet Tea, 32, told BOSSIP. “It’s moreso, we as young women, we need to go where we’re celebrated. And I mean the older men, they looking for someone to love. In the class I just taught the ladies to put your best foot forward and continue to be feminine.”

“It’s not a sugar baby, sugar daddy relationship,” she added. “You want your partner to feel accepted within your friend groups and within your family. And so you can’t treat it like a sugar baby, sugar daddy relationship. And so the Sweet & Savory, the savory is sweet tea. When you think of sweet, you think of fun, youthful. And when you think of savory, you think of someone that’s well seasoned.”

The speed dating event wasn’t all fun; however, it also saw tensions rise when Dr. Heavenly Kimes popped up.

According to Tea, whose had several back-and-forths with Heavenly, who she calls “Dentist The Menace,” she’s over her negativity, but she won’t shy away from a fight.

“If you want to play nice, you’re going to have to come in the room nice, but also people got to keep in mind that I’m young and I like a little razzle dazzle here. I like to cuss people out,” admitted Tea attributing it to her Gemini nature. “I had to tell the ladies, you’ve got to understand if you want to come over and play with me, understand that I am 32 years old,” she added. “You come over here, you going to get it!”

When it comes to insults directed at her husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, however, Sweet Tea makes no jokes about that.

She finds it unacceptable for anyone to disparage him, especially given his profession in mental health.

“You can’t insult my husband, especially in the practice that he’s in,” said Sweet Tea. “She [Heavenly] needs to turn that closet where she does her YouTube into a prayer’s closet and I think that she can be okay.”

That’s not all Sweet Tea had to say.

