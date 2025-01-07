Another Innit Entanglement? Lori Harvey Addresses Mouthwatering Mufasa Mayhem Murmurings That Aaron Pierre Is Next On Her Hit List

Fans predict Aaron Pierre will be the next across-the-pond panty-melter Lori Harvey collects like an Infinity Stone, and the innit-ensnaring It Girl surprisingly entered the chat to react. I know you lion!

Now that we’re past the matching Christmas pajamas couple reveals, social media is resuming one of its favorite hobbies: fantasy drafting Lori Harvey’s love life. The stunning socialite has had her pick of the sexiest stars in the industry, like Michael B. Jordan. So it seemed like a matter of time before she pops out with another elite entanglement. And Hollywood’s hottest new heartthrob, Aaron Pierre, quickly made it to the top of the dating roster rumors.

Aaron Pierre’s Suave Soul Tunnel Strut On Jennifer Hudson’s Show Breaks The Internet, Drawls-Dropping Delusion Ensues

The beautiful British bruv’s career took off in the U.S. in 2021 when he starred in Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad. Then, the Genius gent rocked our world as a ripped action hero in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge before reuniting with Jenkins for the title role in Mufasa: The Lion King last year. You might think a voice-acting role in a family-friendly film would thwart the thirst for Pierre, but you’d be wrong! Just look at the material!

Love Celebrity Gossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The heart-eye hysteria reached an all-time high when the 30-year-old appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Pierre’s sultry Spirit Tunnel strut went so viral that it made headlines. And we can see why!

He graciously high-fived the staff, who chanted “Aaron Pierre, that’s Mufasa” as he two-stepped to the stage. All the celebs do it, but the innocent JHud show tradition hit differently this time!

But don’t try this at home!

If you think the Soul Tunnel strut was swoon-worthy online, just listen to how Aaron had producer Kiara Harris shook in person! We understand, sis! And we’re jealous!

Mouthwatering Mufasa Mayhem For Aaron Pierre Leads To Coupledom Conjecture About Lori Harvey

With the Lion Kang crushing taking over the internet, fans started to wonder about his life, which remains a highly debated mystery for now. Thousands have volunteered as his likkle ting tribute, while others wonder if it’s just a matter of time before he and Lori catch each other’s eye. BOSSIP’s own Char Masona got in on the fun with a hilarious TikTok predicting the pretty potential pair’s relationship reveal.

“Somebody was like, ‘Lori Harvey better not get to him.’ I hope she does! I would eat this up! I would chew this, actually! And she’s well-versed in the men across the pond. She knows what the beans and toast is tasting like!” the social media maven joked about Lori’s previous relationship with Damson Idris. “Why not? Imagine them on red carpets together! They would slay!” she continued.

The video went on to imagine the Jamaican Brit bringing Lori to the island in her latest Yevrah Swim bikini for a hot hard launch. The jokes kept flying, but was Lori feeling it?

Lori is a woman of few words publicly and usually lets the viral looks speak for themselves. She kept it quite cute and mute since her acting debut in Fight Night and killing her Kill Bill costume for Halloween. However, this time, Lori did react to the rumors and set the record straight.

Not so fast! The model pulled up in the comments to shut down the speculation: “No thank you leave me aloneeee,” she wrote with a crying laughing emoji. The quiet queen didn’t elaborate, which somehow generated more gossip about whether she already had a new boo.

That’s alright, Lori! Now, it’s a little easier for the delusional dreamers to keep hope alive about a chance with Aaron.