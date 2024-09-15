Sass Master Simon Guobadia Perpetuates Prenup Pettiness After Failed ‘RHOA’ Subpoena, Says Porsha Williams’ Grandfather ‘Is Doing Flips In His Grave’

Simon Guobadia isn’t beating the sassy allegations after dragging Porsha Williams‘ prenup victory and including her late grandfather in the super shady divorce drama online. “Hosea Williams is doing flips in his grave,” he clapped back on social media.

The neverending proceedings seemingly made major progress this week, with Porsha reportedly winning her prenup judgment. The Simon filed to challenge the validity of the agreement they signed before their Naija nuptials in 2022. According to Us Weekly, a Fulton County judge ruled in favor of Porsha that the prenup is “empirically fair,” and the documents state Simon filed in bad faith to “harass and intimidate… with frivolous, abusive discovery requests.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Simon subpoenaed producers of Real Housewives of Atlanta, demanding contracts, storylines, footage, and communication. Porsha claimed this violated her prenup, which had the “central purpose… to avoid contested and expensive litigation, including the costly and potentially intrusive discovery process.” She called Simon’s demands harassment and career sabotage.

The reality star’s legal team argued that the court “should not allow any discovery” or “limit discovery” to “immediate relevant” information to the prenup. Simon’s lawyers asserted that he expected Porsha to become a stay-at-home mom. He claimed Porsha’s “desire to return to reality television constitutes a non-disclosure of material fact and misrepresentation that renders the Prenuptial Agreement unenforceable.”

The judge did not “find merit” in his arguments and denied Simon’s Emergency Motion to Compel Mandatory and Additional Discovery about RHOA. The ruling stated that Porsha’s career or reality retirement plans are “not mentioned whatsoever,” and it’s “well-known” that Porsha has “been a reality TV celebrity for years.”

“Essentially, the crux of Husband’s argument could have been explicitly contained within the four corners of the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement, and it was not,” the ruling stated. “The Court has concerns that Husband is no using the discovery process in good-faith, but

This decision could mark the final hurdle in settling the drawn-out divorce drama. Unsurprisingly, Simon isn’t taking this legal loss in silence.

