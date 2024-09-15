Simon Guobadia Drags News Of Porsha Williams' Prenup Victory
Sass Master Simon Guobadia Perpetuates Prenup Pettiness After Failed ‘RHOA’ Subpoena, Says Porsha Williams’ Grandfather ‘Is Doing Flips In His Grave’
Simon Guobadia isn’t beating the sassy allegations after dragging Porsha Williams‘ prenup victory and including her late grandfather in the super shady divorce drama online. “Hosea Williams is doing flips in his grave,” he clapped back on social media.
The neverending proceedings seemingly made major progress this week, with Porsha reportedly winning her prenup judgment. The Simon filed to challenge the validity of the agreement they signed before their Naija nuptials in 2022. According to Us Weekly, a Fulton County judge ruled in favor of Porsha that the prenup is “empirically fair,” and the documents state Simon filed in bad faith to “harass and intimidate… with frivolous, abusive discovery requests.”
As BOSSIP previously reported, Simon subpoenaed producers of Real Housewives of Atlanta, demanding contracts, storylines, footage, and communication. Porsha claimed this violated her prenup, which had the “central purpose… to avoid contested and expensive litigation, including the costly and potentially intrusive discovery process.” She called Simon’s demands harassment and career sabotage.
The Judge Defends Porsha Williams’ Privacy In Prenup Agreement Case, Shuts Down Simon Guobadia’s RHOA Subpoena
The reality star’s legal team argued that the court “should not allow any discovery” or “limit discovery” to “immediate relevant” information to the prenup. Simon’s lawyers asserted that he expected Porsha to become a stay-at-home mom. He claimed Porsha’s “desire to return to reality television constitutes a non-disclosure of material fact and misrepresentation that renders the Prenuptial Agreement unenforceable.”
The judge did not “find merit” in his arguments and denied Simon’s Emergency Motion to Compel Mandatory and Additional Discovery about RHOA. The ruling stated that Porsha’s career or reality retirement plans are “not mentioned whatsoever,” and it’s “well-known” that Porsha has “been a reality TV celebrity for years.”
“Essentially, the crux of Husband’s argument could have been explicitly contained within the four corners of the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement, and it was not,” the ruling stated.
This decision could mark the final hurdle in settling the drawn-out divorce drama. Unsurprisingly, Simon isn’t taking this legal loss in silence.
Check out Simon Guobadia’s post-court clapbacks about Porsha Williams and even her grandfather after the flip!
Simon Guobadia Drags Porsha Williams’ Reported Divorce Court Victory: “A Win Is A Stretch”
As soon as the news of Porsha Williams winning her prenup judgment made headlines, Simon Guobadia slammed a publication that reported it. He not only accused PEOPLE of getting the story wrong but also said it spreads “propaganda” and “lies.” Yikes!
Simon returned to Instagram for yet another shade parade. He clapped back in his caption of a post featuring PEOPLE’s headline about their latest divorce development. According to Simon, the prenup decision isn’t over for him.
“When @people magazine going to realize they are being used as a propaganda machine to propagate lies. Here is an excerpt to the Fulton County Judge’s ORDER. This matter is headed to the appellate court level and a major publication like People Magazine is being used to propagate lies. A win is a stretch. SMDH,” he wrote.
Simon’s post included screenshots of the ruling agreeing with Porsha that his discovery demands were “means to harass and intimidate Wife by inundating her with frivolous discovery requests.” Those sound like wins for the reality star, but wanted to focus on ruling about paying Porsha’s attorney fees.
“The Court hereby DENIES Wife’s request for attorney’s fees,” it stated.
When The Neighborhood Talk reposted Simon’s clarification, he continued throwing shade in those comments, too. One reply jokingly defended Porsha on the strength of her iconic grandfather, Civil Rights leader Hosea Williams.
This just gave Simon more ammunition to double down on dragging her. He even included a low blow about Porsha’s “first husband,” Kordell Stewart.
“Hosea Williams is doing flips in his grave. His legacy did not sign up for his grand daughter’s behavior in the last 12 years. Ask first husband how he feels,” Simon sassily said.
Welp, Porsha seemingly took the high road so far by not publicly addressing the news at all. However, Simon is clearly ready to take it to hell in this divorce.
