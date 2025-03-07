Reality TV

Ready To Love Exclusive Clip: Tommy Brings A Guest To The Block Party

#ReadyToLove Exclusive Clip: Tommy Brings An Extra Special Guest To The Block Party

Published on March 7, 2025

Another episode of the milestone tenth season of Ready To Love featuring fine Philly jawns will premiere this Friday, and BOSSIP has your exclusive first look!

Source: Ready To Love / OWN

As previously reported, the Philadelphia season is once again be hosted by comedian and actor Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, who will continue exploring the real-life romantic rollercoasters of “successful and striking” men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.

As always, the group will face the twists, turns, and, of course, Tommy’s trademark curveballs as they make connections and whittle the group down to the couples truly ready to love.

Ready To Love Exclusive Clip

BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode featuring an extra special guest at his block party: his wife Jacqueline Miles.

Ready To Love

Source: Ready To Love / OWN

The group gushes over the “cute, adorable” better half of the host before Tommy reminds them that the men are in power this week and one of the ladies will be going home.

“The men are in power yet again, I can’t catch a break,” says Rose.

Take an exclusive look below!

Tonight’s episode will also feature a spicy moment when Coley asks Eddie for a kiss and gets denied.

Coley storms off, and Eddie explains that it’s because he doesn’t want to offend his other connections.

Preview The Episodes Of Ready To Love Season 10

Tommy encourages the guys to let the ladies see a more personal side of them by inviting them into their homes or place of business.

Tommy’s Philly Block Party

Premieres Friday, March 7 at 8 pm

Tommy invites the singles to turn up at a Philly block party. New revelations jeopardize a relationship, some are making bold moves, and pressures and tensions rise when motivations are questioned.

The Nudist

Premieres Friday, March 14 at 8 pm

The women return to power and are tasked with dating their secondary connections.

 

As always, you can follow the conversation about Ready To Love using #ReadyToLove on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube for exclusive content.

The milestone tenth season of Ready To Love airs Fridays at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN!

 

