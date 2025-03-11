Entertainment

Jason Statham Beats Up Everybody In Clip From 'A Working Man'

Clock In & Catch These Hands: Jason Statham Beats The Brakes Off Bad Guys In Explosive Clip From 'A Working Man'

Published on March 11, 2025

No one Jason Stathams like Jason Statham who’s back beating up bad guys as Levon Cade—a former black ops operative who left his decorated military career behind for a simple life working construction.

But when his boss’s daughter, who’s like family, is kidnapped by human traffickers, his search to bring her home leads him down a twisted path of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.

Check out the Red Band trailer below:

Based on the trailer, we know Jason is delivering his signature brand of man vs. many men mayhem that smolders when he faces off against biker gang members, as in the clip below:

Directed by David Ayers, A Working Man also stars Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, and Cokey Falkow with Michael Peña and David Harbour.

A Working Man asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

 

Booked and busy, Harbour (known for his breakthrough role as the beloved Hopper on Stranger Things), is also gearing up for Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated blockbuster Thunderbolts* opening this summer.

Check out the trailer below:

In Thunderbolts*, an unconventional team of antiheroes—Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Taskmaster, John Walker, and Ghost—find themselves ensnared in a death trap set by shadowy power player Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

To escape her grasp, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

“Marvel is excited by its expansion, to a certain degree,” said Harbour in an interview with Cinemablend.

“And also, I think they’re doing a bit of a course correction around getting too big, in a way, with the Disney+ stuff. I’m very excited for you guys to see Thunderbolts*. Because, I’m impressed with the direction that they took. And it’s surprising. It’s a real movie. I mean, whether you like it or not, who knows? But… I saw a cut of it, and it’s very impressive.”

A Working Man clocks into theaters everywhere March 28 followed by Thunderbolts* on May 2.

