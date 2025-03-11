Celebrity

Roberta Flack Memorial In Harlem Includes Lauryn Hill And More

Icons Honoring An Icon: Lauryn Hill, Stevie Wonder, Phylicia Rashad, Al Sharpton, And More Memorialize Roberta Flack At Her Funeral

Published on March 11, 2025

The biggest and brightest stars of the music and political world descended upon Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York, to celebrate the life and legacy of music icon Roberta Flack on March 10. The Rev. Al Sharpton, Phylicia Rashad, Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, and Wyclef Jean, were some of the celebrity giants that attended the 88-year-old’s memorial service on Monday night.

Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy For Roberta Flack At Celebration Of Life In Harlem

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

 

As previously reported, Flack died on Feb. 24, reportedly due to cardiac arrest, her longtime manager, Suzanne Koga, confirmed

Roberta Flack

Source: Paul Bergen / Getty

 

Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean Performed The Singer’s Classic Cover “Killing Me Softly With His Song”

Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy For Roberta Flack At Celebration Of Life In Harlem

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

 

Per NewsOne, Ms. Lauryn Hill wowed attendees with a soul-stirring rendition of Flack’s timeless cover “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face,” a track that was released by the soul and R&B diva in 1969. 

Before powering through her teary-eyed rendition, the Grammy-winning singer shed a few tears while reflecting on Flack’s legacy. 

“Her existence was a form of resistance,” Hill told the crowd during her speech, according to the Associated Press. “I adore Ms. Roberta Flack… Roberta Flack is [a] legend.”

Then, Hill teamed up with her former Fugees bandmate, Wyclef Jean, to perform another standout cover from Flack — “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”

Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy For Roberta Flack At Celebration Of Life In Harlem

Source: NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Tren’ness Woods-Black, Rachel Noerdlinger and Wyclef Jean attend the the eulogy for Roberta Flack at Celebration of Life in Harlem on March 10, 2025 in New York City/ Johnny Nunez / Getty

 

Notably, the Fugees delivered a masterful rendition of Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song” in 1996. The track was featured on their iconic album The Score, which earned the group a Grammy—two decades after Flack won the Record of the Year trophy for the same song, as noted by the Associated Press. 

“We weren’t formally asked to do this because I think they were a little shy in asking us to attend,” Hill revealed before she and Wyclef Jean launched into their performance. “So, we kind of bum-rushed the service because it really wouldn’t be possible for us to just stand by and not participate.”

The special tribute became even more memorable when Wonder joined the duo, playing along on the harmonica, as reported by Billboard. 

Stevie Wonder Performed A Special Song For Roberta Flack 

Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy For Roberta Flack At Celebration Of Life In Harlem

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

 

Wonder touched the hearts of many when he paid tribute to the legendary songstress with a soulful performance of his 1976 classic “If It’s Magic,” celebrating her remarkable musical talents.

Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy For Roberta Flack At Celebration Of Life In Harlem

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Accompanied only by a harpist, Wonder gave a heartfelt rendition of the track from his iconic double album Songs in the Key of Life. Later, joined by the harpist and a conga player, Wonder sat at the piano to perform “I Can See the Sun,” a song he wrote specifically for Flack.

At the end of the musical tribute, Wonder praised the late Virginia resident for spreading her “love all over this world.” 

“The great thing about not having the ability to see with your eyes is the great opportunity of being able to even better see with your heart. And so I knew how beautiful Roberta was, not seeing her visually but being able to see and feel her heart,” the hitmaker added. 

Other memorable moments from the star-studded funeral service included a heartfelt performance by Songwriters Hall of Fame member Valerie Simpson, who, along with her late husband Nick Ashford, sat at the piano for an impromptu rendition of their signature hit, “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing,” honoring Flack’s artistic authenticity.

Actress Phylicia Rashad, Flack’s cousin Carol Flack, the singer’s manager Suzanne Koga, and family friend Santita Jackson also shared touching reflections and memories. 

Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy For Roberta Flack At Celebration Of Life In Harlem

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy For Roberta Flack At Celebration Of Life In Harlem

Suzanne Koga/ Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The Rev. Al Sharpton Paid Tribute To The Powerhouse At Her Memorial

The eulogy was delivered by Rev. Al Sharpton, who applauded the star singer for building a “soundtrack” for “Black dignity.” 

Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy For Roberta Flack At Celebration Of Life In Harlem

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The civil rights activist also took to Instagram to remember Flack after the memorial.

“Roberta Flack spent her life planting seeds of love, wisdom, and justice. Her legacy will continue to bloom for generations to come. @officialrobertaflack,” he captioned a video of himself preaching at the singer’s touching memorial service. 

Roberta Flack will forever be missed!

 

