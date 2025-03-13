FreeWendy: Care Facility Supervising Wendy Williams Accuses Niece Of ‘Kidnapping,’ Purple Chair Connoisseur Claps Back

The assisted living facility where Wendy Williams has been under medical supervision allegedly filed a police report against her niece, Alex Finnie, accusing her of “kidnapping” following a dinner outing on March 12, according to TMZ. According to the purple chair connoisseur, the allegations are “unbelievable.”

On Wednesday, after escorting her famous aunt back to her care facility, the Coterie, following a psychiatric evaluation at Lenox Hill Hospital, Finnie took the beloved talk show host to dinner at a trendy Italian restaurant in NoHo. However, the seemingly innocent outing took a dramatic turn when they returned to the facility only to find that staff had filed a police report claiming Finnie was “evading” them by taking Williams out of the building, likening it to kidnapping.

Baffled by the report, Williams, who has been under a court-ordered guardianship since 2022, told TMZ that the Coterie’s move was “unbelievable,” noting that there were no restrictions as to when or who she could leave the facility with—which includes family. A letter sent to TMZ from the lawyer representing Williams’s guardian reportedly verified her claims.

Sources close to Williams revealed that she is not allowed to leave the fifth-floor memory unit without an attendant assisting her by pressing the elevator button. Notably, it’s reported that an attendant accompanied the media giant and her niece to the lobby and even opened the door of their Uber for them.

Wendy Williams Believes Her Guardian May Have Something To Do With The Police Report

While discussing the ongoing drama with TMZ, Williams claimed that the report was a downright lie and may have been set off by her guardian.

“Unbelieveable!” said Wendy. “Clearly they are lying to me when they say I can go out and do what I wanna do.”

She continued,

“This is my niece Alex. She just flew in from Miami, ok? I just came from the hospital, so we are going out to celebrate,” she said, fighting back tears.

The Hot 97 radio alum also alleged that it was a key example of how she’s been treated “poorly” under the court-ordered arrangement.

Although she did not mention her guardian’s name, in February, the former Wendy Williams Show star filed paperwork to end the mandated order with her financial guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

In 2022, a Manhattan judge appointed Morrissey after Williams’ former financial advisor raised concerns about her mental well-being. These worries led to allegations of her being “of unsound mind” and prompted Wells Fargo to freeze her bank accounts.

Wendy Williams’ Brother Tommy Says She’s In Great Shape

Williams’ brother, Tommy Williams, is also on her side.

During an interview with Us Weekly published Wednesday, the proud sibling praised his sister, revealing that her health was on the mend.

He claimed that she was “in great shape mentally and physically,” and Tommy urged court officials to “let her out.”

On March 10, Williams sent social media and the news world into a tizzy when reports claimed she secretly tossed a note to paparazzi begging for “help” while looking out the window of her fifth-floor room at the Coterie. She was quickly rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital, where she underwent a psychiatric evaluation. The eyebrow-raising news came one day before sources revealed that the Ask Wendy author had aced her psych “capacity test.”

This is a lot to unpack. Do you think Wendy Williams is being treated unfairly under her court-ordered guardianship?