‘Toya & Reginae’ Finale Clip: Toya & Beedy’s Girlfriend Mel Have An Argument

The season finale of Toya & Reginae is airing TOMORROW, and we’ve got an exclusive look at what’s going down!

As previously reported, Toya & Reginae returned to WE TV on Friday, January 24, and it features the mother-daughter duo juggling life, love, family, and their careers in the spotlight from different coasts.

Toya is in Atlanta and continuing to try to mend familial fences as she anxiously awaits her brother Walter’s return from prison. Meanwhile, Reginae is in L.A. hustling to land a major acting role, all while keeping a mysterious new relationship under wraps. An official press release reports that that may be easier said than done when Toya makes a visit to discuss Reginae’s spending habits. Also, returning to the show is Toya’s sister, Beedy, whose shocking revelation pushes Toya’s patience to the limit. On top of all that, her mother, Ms. Anita, is acting erratically, leaving Reginae to wonder if she should move back to Atlanta. This season promises to be the “realest, rawest, most unfiltered” yet, from family milestones to personal challenges and triumphs.

Toya & Reginae Season 2 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s finale, we see Toya facing off with Beedy’s girlfriend, Mel.

The two are clearly like oil and water, and things have come to a head in a parking lot.

“That’s my sister, everything was Mel–they don’t like your energy, they don’t this…Mel don’t even fucking know me to not like me!” says Toya.

Mel admits that it’s true that she doesn’t like Toya and says she “shows up humble”, unlike her.

Toya argues that Mel didn’t even speak to her at her mother’s party and Mel claps back.

“You give off a high energy, like you above everybody.”

Toya counters that that was the energy Mel gave, and the two eventually get broken up. Tension is clearly high!

Take an exclusive look below.

The season finale of Toya & Reginae airs tomorrow at 9/8 c on WE tv!