Bud Brawl: Offset Allegedly Punches Security At LA Weed Shop Over Messy Marijuana Mixup

Offset is in the news for a messy marijuana mixup in Los Angeles that ended with fisticuffs for the north Atlanta artist.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred on the evening of March 13 at MedMen LAX. Offset and his entourage arrived around 9:30 PM, hoping to buy some bud. However, things went left, and different stories arose. The outlet says their sources revealed the dispute was over whether Offset presented his ID, which is required to buy marijuana products in California. The Atlanta rapper says there is no way that is true because he had just gotten off a plane—which required him to have his ID to board.

According to Offset and his team, the dispute began when he went to get his ID out to make the purchase. As he was doing so, he claims a MedMen LAX security guard started “aggressively rushing” him and “hawking spit in his face.” This alleged action caused Offset and his team to begin defending themselves. TMZ reports that more security got involved, and Offset subsequently punched one of the guards. The rapper and his crew were then sprayed with mace, ending the altercation.

First responders were called to the scene, but Offset and friends had dipped by then. Still, the guard suffered injuries that have not been revealed yet, but he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Whether the guard has pressed charges is unclear, but TMZ’s sources believe he will.

Offset Wants Joint Custody With Cardi B

Offset may have made a stop at MedMen LAX to help him cope with his divorce proceedings.

As previously reported, in August 2024, Cardi B filed for divorce (for the second time), despite being pregnant with their third child. Though they’ve broken up and gotten back together several times, Cardi B is seemingly moving on for good.

Cardi B and Offset began their rocky romance in 2017. They sparked dating rumors after attending the Super Bowl together that year. They confirmed the rumors when the Migos rapper proposed during Power 99’s Powerhouse concert. It was later revealed they secretly got married a month prior to the proposal in September 2017. Unfortunately, shortly after the proposal, Offset’s pattern of infidelity began. Throughout their marriage, the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper was caught in multiple cheating scandals.

Offset is seeking joint custody and wants to split everything evenly in the divorce. According to TMZ, the Migos member would like to share custody of their children, with their primary residence being with their mom. Child support amounts have not been revealed, but Offset asks the court to determine the amount. Additionally, he requested the court’s assistance in dividing their marital assets. Lastly, he asks for the former couple to pay their own lawyer fees.

Though their initial break-up was messy, they both have gotten used to a new normal, with Stefon Diggs being Cardi’s rumored boo and Offset living his best rockstar life with multiple models.