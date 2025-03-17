1861 Again: Rep. Maxine Waters Says Donald Trump Is Inciting Civil War, MAGA Water Boy Tim Scott Responds

Donald Trump and his obsequious MAGA consorts are working tirelessly to turn America into a s**thole country. His…”policies” are crafted to be cruel and cold-hearted to inspire not just the loyalty and admiration of his conservative base but also to, as chronically online right-wingers say, “own the libs.” The only thing that makes a conservative happier than racism, bigotry, and removing autonomy from women is angering liberals fighting for the alleged American values of diversity, equity, and inclusion for all.

According to reporting by The Hill, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) believes Trump’s insatiable desire to rile up the public is very purposeful.

“This president is putting us in a position where hungry people are going to be on the street. Where nonprofits, who were waiting for their checks, are not going to get them. Where seniors waiting for their Social Security check, will not get it. Where poor families with children will not get what they believe the government has agreed to do,” Waters told reporters during the Democrats’ annual issues retreat in Northern Virginia. “And so when that happens, what does Trump expect? Oh, I believe he expects violence. I believe he expects confrontation. I believe he’s working towards a civil war.”

While some of you may roll your eyes or dismiss Waters’ claims as fear-mongering, it’s not as crazy as it may sound. We already know that Trump feeds on chaos as evidenced by his response to the summer of protest in 2020 and the events of Jan. 6, 2021. The orange man would love to send the military into the streets of these sovereign states and use the threat of force against lawfully outraged citizens.

Waters went on to say that Trump’s antagonistic strategy will require Democrats and progressive protesters to practice the ways of Martin Luther King Jr. by committing to nonviolence. That sounds good in theory, but people are beyond fed up. The breaking point is near, and Trump is fully aware that while there are plenty of peaceful protesters speaking truth to power, there are also some who will crash out in righteous indignation.

One of Trump’s most ardent adherents and talented tap dancers, Rep. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), appeared on Fox News to defend his demonic daddy from Waters’ cogent line or reasoning, saying, “President Trump attempting to return to the American people’s control of their lives, control of their resources, has nothing to do with civil war. It has everything to do with this absolute alternate universe that Democrats find themselves in.”

We don’t believe you, you need more people.