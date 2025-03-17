Politics

Maxine Waters Says Donald Trump Is Inciting Civil War

1861 Again: Rep. Maxine Waters Says Donald Trump Is Inciting Civil War, MAGA Water Boy Tim Scott Responds

Published on March 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Maxine Waters Tim Scott Donald Trump

Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty / Getty

 

Donald Trump and his obsequious MAGA consorts are working tirelessly to turn America into a s**thole country. His…”policies” are crafted to be cruel and cold-hearted to inspire not just the loyalty and admiration of his conservative base but also to, as chronically online right-wingers say, “own the libs.” The only thing that makes a conservative happier than racism, bigotry, and removing autonomy from women is angering liberals fighting for the alleged American values of diversity, equity, and inclusion for all.

According to reporting by The Hill, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) believes Trump’s insatiable desire to rile up the public is very purposeful.

“This president is putting us in a position where hungry people are going to be on the street. Where nonprofits, who were waiting for their checks, are not going to get them. Where seniors waiting for their Social Security check, will not get it. Where poor families with children will not get what they believe the government has agreed to do,” Waters told reporters during the Democrats’ annual issues retreat in Northern Virginia.

“And so when that happens, what does Trump expect? Oh, I believe he expects violence. I believe he expects confrontation. I believe he’s working towards a civil war.”

While some of you may roll your eyes or dismiss Waters’ claims as fear-mongering, it’s not as crazy as it may sound. We already know that Trump feeds on chaos as evidenced by his response to the summer of protest in 2020 and the events of Jan. 6, 2021. The orange man would love to send the military into the streets of these sovereign states and use the threat of force against lawfully outraged citizens.

BLM-Protests-in-Minneapolis

Source: HOSSEIN FATEMI / Getty

 

Waters went on to say that Trump’s antagonistic strategy will require Democrats and progressive protesters to practice the ways of Martin Luther King Jr. by committing to nonviolence. That sounds good in theory, but people are beyond fed up. The breaking point is near, and Trump is fully aware that while there are plenty of peaceful protesters speaking truth to power, there are also some who will crash out in righteous indignation.

Trump Rock Hill South Carolina

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

One of Trump’s most ardent adherents and talented tap dancers, Rep. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), appeared on Fox News to defend his demonic daddy from Waters’ cogent line or reasoning, saying, “President Trump attempting to return to the American people’s control of their lives, control of their resources, has nothing to do with civil war. It has everything to do with this absolute alternate universe that Democrats find themselves in.”

We don’t believe you, you need more people.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Civil War democrats Donald Trump Maxine Waters Politics Republicans Tim Scott

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Girl receives flu shot at outdoor free clinic

This week in politics, the vibes are messy, alarming, and straight-up confusing. From late night TV being snatched off the air to vaccine policies getting hijacked, it’s giving “WTF is going on?” Let’s break down the headlines everyone’s talking about inside. First Amendment on the Chopping Block Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show has been pulled from ABC, and Stephen Colbert’s show? Cancelled completely. The official line is murky, but the bigger picture is loud. Free speech is being tested under the Trump administration. While Trump once said he’d “honor” the First Amendment, recent moves suggest he’s working off a remix version that only benefits him. Case in point? The Guardian reports his $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times. A judge already tossed it out, saying Trump’s claims about “false content” violated federal rules. Still, the fact that these lawsuits and cancellations keep happening has people questioning the future of free expression in America. CDC Shake-Up Sparks Health Concerns Meanwhile, over at the CDC, things are getting political fast. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has basically turned the agency upside down, firing all 17 members of the vaccine advisory committee and replacing them with appointees that include vaccine skeptics. On top of that, the CDC director is out, high-level staffers are resigning, and decisions about vaccine safety are suddenly more about politics than science. Public health leaders are calling this move dangerous, saying it dismantles independent oversight just when Americans need clarity most. According to California’s government website, they are one of the few states pushing back on the federal government’s stance. California, Washington, and Hawaii aren’t taking it lying down. The states have formed an alliance pushing back on the feds, promising to keep vaccine guidance rooted in science, safety, and transparency. Their health officers are reviewing guidelines from trusted medical groups like the AAP and ACOG to ensure communities still have access to clinically recommended vaccines. Trump & Xi Meet About US TikTok’s Next Chapter And then there’s TikTok. After years of “will they, won’t they?” drama, Trump announced that he and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping approved a deal for TikTok’s U.S. operations. According to BBC, the plan reportedly hands control to a group of U.S. investors, sidestepping a shutdown. Trump called the call with Xi “productive” on Truth Social, and even, teased a face-to-face meetup at the APEC summit in South Korea this fall. From free speech battles to vaccine wars and TikTok drama, this week in politics has us all asking the same thing: WTFGO?

Global Grind

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B's 'Am I The Drama?' Album Rollout

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Roasted Online After Sitting With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner At Glam Charity Gala

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

JT, Cardi B, and Bia

The Girls Are Fighting! Cardi B Revives Rap Beefs With JT & BIA Through Brutal Bars On ‘Am I The Drama?’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close