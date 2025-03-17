Kanye West Drops New Song With North West & Diddy, Blames Kustody Kerfuffle On ‘Kardashian Mob’: ‘I’m Going To War’

Kanye West released a new song featuring daughter North West and Diddy, reigniting a battle for parental rights he says he lost to the “Kardashian mob.” “I DON’T WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM!” he said.

Once again, Kanye claims he’s at the heart of a conspiracy that looks suspiciously similar to FAFO. He took to X, formerly Twitter, with more grievances and wild claims that hit close to home this time. On Saturday, Kanye wrote that Disney and Hulu were part of the “bigger agenda to use the selectively bred Black children to be platforms.”

That’s interesting considering Kanye’s latest song seemed to do the same thing with the new song featuring his daughter, North. Kanye claims to have “beef” with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, whom he accuses of trying to take his kids and his freedom.

“Yes, I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK, Kaney wrote. “I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF [where] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND [whose] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER [whether] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE.”

His rapid-fire tirade included more bizarre antisemitism and complaints about the custody agreement with Kim Kardashian. Kanye went on to compare the current custody arrangement with Kim to being in prison.

“JUST SEEING MY KIDS IS LIKE VISITATION. ITS LIKE IM IN PRISON ‘SEEING’ MY KIDS I DONT CARE IF I LIVE OR DIE OR IF IM IN JAIL OR FREE AND I ESPECIALLY DONT CARE ABOUT WHATEVER THESE P***Y A** CELEBRITIES GOT TO SAY THAT ARE SLAVES TO THE JEWS,” he continued.

Ye, why are they in it?

Following Kim and Kanye’s 2022 divorce, they share joint custody and “equal access” to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. According to Us Weekly, that term applies to their equal parental rights to make decisions. Kanye also pays child support and half the expenses for the children’s education and security.

Now, Kanye has a new legal battle on his hands.

