Kanye Is 'Going To War' With Kim For A Song With North & Diddy

Kanye West Drops New Song With North West & Diddy, Blames Kustody Kerfuffle On ‘Kardashian Mob’: ‘I’m Going To War’

Published on March 17, 2025

Kanye West released a new song featuring daughter North West and Diddy, reigniting a battle for parental rights he says he lost to the “Kardashian mob.” “I DON’T WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM!” he said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Once again, Kanye claims he’s at the heart of a conspiracy that looks suspiciously similar to FAFO. He took to X, formerly Twitter, with more grievances and wild claims that hit close to home this time. On Saturday, Kanye wrote that Disney and Hulu were part of the “bigger agenda to use the selectively bred Black children to be platforms.”

That’s interesting considering Kanye’s latest song seemed to do the same thing with the new song featuring his daughter, North. Kanye claims to have “beef” with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, whom he accuses of trying to take his kids and his freedom.

“Yes, I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK, Kaney wrote.

“I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF [where] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND [whose] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER [whether] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE.”

His rapid-fire tirade included more bizarre antisemitism and complaints about the custody agreement with Kim Kardashian. Kanye went on to compare the current custody arrangement with Kim to being in prison.

“JUST SEEING MY KIDS IS LIKE VISITATION. ITS LIKE IM IN PRISON ‘SEEING’ MY KIDS I DONT CARE IF I LIVE OR DIE OR IF IM IN JAIL OR FREE AND I ESPECIALLY DONT CARE ABOUT WHATEVER THESE P***Y A** CELEBRITIES GOT TO SAY THAT ARE SLAVES TO THE JEWS,” he continued.

Ye, why are they in it?

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Toni Anne Barson / Getty

Following Kim and Kanye’s 2022 divorce, they share joint custody and “equal access” to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. According to Us Weekly, that term applies to their equal parental rights to make decisions. Kanye also pays child support and half the expenses for the children’s education and security.

Now, Kanye has a new legal battle on his hands.

Check out Kanye’s threats of “going to war” with Kim over the release of his new song featuring 11-year-old North and Diddy after the flip!

Kanye West Is “Going To War” With Kim Kardashian Over New Song With Their Daughter North And Diddy: “Neither Of Us Will Recover”

Fashion Group International's Night of Stars Gala, Arrivals, Cipriani Wall Street, New York, USA - 24 Oct 2019

Source: WWD / Getty

Unsurprisingly, Kanye’s stunts didn’t end there. The embattled rapper courted controversy in every aspect of his life, from his swastika-swarmed merch to his nearly-naked wife Bianca Censori pulling up to the Grammys.

Now, Kanye’s parenting is in the same harsh spotlight after putting his 11-year-old daughter on a track with Diddy, who is awaiting trial for sex trafficking. This isn’t the first time Kanye showed support for the disgraced mogul. He previously mocked Cassie’s abuse while defending Diddy. With “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” Kanye takes it disturbingly far. 

“LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE new song by PUFF DADDY feat. His son KING COMBS my daughter NORTH WEST and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine Williams,” Kanye announced on Saturday.

By the next day, he deleted the song and the posts about Kim fighting in court to block the release. One of the tweets included screenshots of Kim seemingly texting about her trademark on North’s name. The messages claimed she “sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her.”

“I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18 it goes to her. So stop,” Kim allegedly wrote.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Kanye allegedly threatened that he’s willing to take this fight to the grave:

“Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me.”

Well, that will go over well in family court.

According to TMZ, Kim issued a cease and desist to the Grammy winner. She also secured an emergency hearing with a judge and mediator. Kanye reportedly bailed on the meeting but promised he wouldn’t release the song.

On the track, a voice that sounds like Diddy’s thanks Ye for reaching out, which no one else does. Kanye responds that Diddy “raised him” despite not knowing each other until they met in the industry. Yeah, that’s not weird at all.

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show & Audience

Source: Larry Busacca/MTV1617 / Getty

Kanye defiantly posted, “THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION,” which appears to reference breaking his agreement to keep North off of the song. Since then, sources claim Kim is considering a request to remove Kanye’s joint custody. She reportedly has full physical custody at her Calabasas home, but tried to facilitate a good relationship between him and the kids.

The mom of four reportedly tried to keep their children away from Kanye’s recent drama. He calls it a corporate conspiracy, but he seems to be his own biggest enemy these days.

Celebrity News Celebrity Seeds Kanye West Kim Kardashian Newsletter
Girl receives flu shot at outdoor free clinic

This week in politics, the vibes are messy, alarming, and straight-up confusing. From late night TV being snatched off the air to vaccine policies getting hijacked, it’s giving “WTF is going on?” Let’s break down the headlines everyone’s talking about inside. First Amendment on the Chopping Block Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show has been pulled from ABC, and Stephen Colbert’s show? Cancelled completely. The official line is murky, but the bigger picture is loud. Free speech is being tested under the Trump administration. While Trump once said he’d “honor” the First Amendment, recent moves suggest he’s working off a remix version that only benefits him. Case in point? The Guardian reports his $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times. A judge already tossed it out, saying Trump’s claims about “false content” violated federal rules. Still, the fact that these lawsuits and cancellations keep happening has people questioning the future of free expression in America. CDC Shake-Up Sparks Health Concerns Meanwhile, over at the CDC, things are getting political fast. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has basically turned the agency upside down, firing all 17 members of the vaccine advisory committee and replacing them with appointees that include vaccine skeptics. On top of that, the CDC director is out, high-level staffers are resigning, and decisions about vaccine safety are suddenly more about politics than science. Public health leaders are calling this move dangerous, saying it dismantles independent oversight just when Americans need clarity most. According to California’s government website, they are one of the few states pushing back on the federal government’s stance. California, Washington, and Hawaii aren’t taking it lying down. The states have formed an alliance pushing back on the feds, promising to keep vaccine guidance rooted in science, safety, and transparency. Their health officers are reviewing guidelines from trusted medical groups like the AAP and ACOG to ensure communities still have access to clinically recommended vaccines. Trump & Xi Meet About US TikTok’s Next Chapter And then there’s TikTok. After years of “will they, won’t they?” drama, Trump announced that he and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping approved a deal for TikTok’s U.S. operations. According to BBC, the plan reportedly hands control to a group of U.S. investors, sidestepping a shutdown. Trump called the call with Xi “productive” on Truth Social, and even, teased a face-to-face meetup at the APEC summit in South Korea this fall. From free speech battles to vaccine wars and TikTok drama, this week in politics has us all asking the same thing: WTFGO?

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B's 'Am I The Drama?' Album Rollout

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Roasted Online After Sitting With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner At Glam Charity Gala

