Viola Davis Applies Presidential Pressure At 'G20' World Premiere

Carpet Commander-In-Chief Viola Davis Applies Presidential Pressure At Epic ‘G20’ World Premiere In La La Land

Published on March 29, 2025

'G20' asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

All eyes were on Madam President Viola Davis at the larger-than-life G20 World Premiere where the EGOT-winner made a grand appearance in a helicopter while flanked by secret service agents on a secure rooftop location.

The legendary actress stunned in a shimmery ruby red Jason Wu dress accessorized with eye-catching Reza jewelry that popped in photos from the buzzy event.

At 59, Davis continues to shine as Hollywood royalty who commanded the carpet like only she can. Just look at the material!

In G20, Davis enters her Presidential era as Commando-In-Chief Danielle Sutton who faces off against highly-organized crypto terrorists holding world leaders hostage during the G20 summit.

G20 asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

After evading capture by the attackers, she must use her elite military skills to outsmart the enemy while protecting her family and defending her country in what’s left of her red dress.

G20 asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

Check out the explosive trailer below:

The film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and MRC Film, marks Viola’s latest foray into the Action genre after stunning as Nanisca in The Woman King.

In an interview with The Times, she opens up about her Action movie-ready physique that was front and center at the premiere.

'G20' asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

“I’m not one of those women who is afraid to look muscular, and I don’t believe in losing a whole lot of weight so I can be magazine-ready — there’s still a part of me that wants to represent real life,” she said.

“I wanted to look capable, a leader who’s willing to jump through the plate glass first.”

Directed by Patricia Riggen, the buzzy political Thriller also stars Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, and Antony Starr who joined their leading lady on the carpet.

'G20' asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

Will you be seated for G20 when it premieres April 10 on Prime Video? Tell us down below and peep more photos from the premiere on the flip.

'G20' asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios


Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "G20" - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic


'G20' asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

'G20' asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios


'G20' asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios


'G20' asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios


'G20' asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

