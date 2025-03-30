Trump Targets The National Museum Of African American History & Culture For ‘Improper Ideology’, Outrage Ensues

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order demanding a rewrite of what he calls America’s “distorted” narrative. The target? The Smithsonian Institution: the world’s largest museum and research complex, home to 21 museums, the National Zoo, and more than a century’s worth of collective knowledge. This sounds torn straight from a dystopian history book.

According to the Associated Press(AP), Trump’s order specifically addresses museum programs that “advance divisive narratives” and contain “improper ideology.”

He’s appointed Vice President JD Vance, who sits on the Smithsonian’s Board of Regents, to oversee this ideological purge across the institution’s museums, educational programs, and research initiatives.

It’s clear that this isn’t about preserving truth. This is about preserving a version of America that only serves those in power—and rewriting the rest to fit a carefully manufactured agenda.

Trump’s New Order Adds Smithsonian To List of Political Cleansing

Whose history is being distorted—and who benefits?

The executive order is less about facts and more about feelings. Specifically, white conservative discomfort with the unfiltered truth of systemic racism and gender inequality.

It’s really getting sticky here in the US.

NewsOne states that Trump’s rhetoric frames the Smithsonian’s exhibits as “ideological indoctrination.” But, what he’s really signaling is an intolerance for narratives that don’t center white patriarchal triumph.

Case in point: Trump singled out three key institutions for criticism—the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the American Art Museum, and the forthcoming Women’s History Museum.

These are museums intentionally created to highlight voices that have historically been erased or rewritten. In AP, Trump says “Museums in our Nation’s capital should be places where individuals go to learn — not to be subjected to ideological indoctrination.”

But whose ideology are we talking about?

This order essentially weaponizes federal funding, threatening to defund anything that “divides Americans based on race” or “degrades shared American values.

In other words, if the truth about slavery, civil rights, gender identity, or white supremacy makes some people uncomfortable, the funding gets pulled.

Rewriting History: Jan. 6, Confederate Statues & Backtracking

How can an administration fighting “distortion” also glorify insurrectionists?

Let’s not forget that this is the same president who falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen and who continues to downplay the violence of the January 6 insurrection.

Previously reported by BOSSIP, Trump is considering compensation for the individuals convicted in the Capitol riot, lying as if the actions done were peaceful and patriotic rather than violent. They were literally insurrectionists.

The executive order also calls for the restoration of monuments removed since January 1, 2020—a thinly veiled nod to Confederate statues that were taken down following the police murder of George Floyd.

If we’re supposed to be avoiding “distorted narratives,” how is it that statues of men who fought to preserve slavery are suddenly being reinstalled while museums that honor the people they enslaved are being defunded?

The Smithsonian Has No Public Response—Yet

When does honoring women become an attack on others?

The Women’s History Museum, which is still in development, is another flashpoint in this order. Trump’s decree explicitly states that it should not “recognize men as women in any respect,” a direct dismissal of trans inclusion.

Repeatedly, the new administration is using taxpayer dollars to advance a narrow, exclusionary version of American identity—while calling it “objectivity.”

According to AP, the Smithsonian spokesperson Linda St. Thomas told the AP the institution had “no comment for now.”

But the silence from leadership only reinforces the danger: if institutions won’t push back, who will protect the integrity of history?

This Isn’t Just About Museums—It’s About Memory

Is this executive order censorship—or state-sanctioned historical gaslighting?

Let’s call it what it is: fascism lite. When the federal government starts dictating which parts of history are acceptable and which should be erased—especially when it centers race, gender, and power—we are not preserving democracy. We’re undermining it.

This order is not just about museums. It’s about the right to remember, to reflect, and to reckon. And in Trump’s America, reckoning with racism, misogyny, or white supremacy is considered “divisive.”

But who’s actually doing the dividing?

So we ask:

Who decides what’s “improper” ideology?

What happens when facts themselves become political liabilities?

And if America can’t face its full history—how can it claim to lead the future?