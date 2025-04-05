BABYGURLLLLS, Carnival Tings & Twirls: Drake Dials Up Nostalgia On Zack Morris Phone In ‘NOKIA’ Video, Sends World Wide Web Into A Frenzy

apple-news

Drake Dials Up Nostalgia In Viral 'NOKIA' video, Shatters Internet

Drake Dials Up Nostalgia In Viral 'NOKIA' video, Shatters Internet

Published on April 4, 2025

Who’s calling our phone? Is it Stacy? Is it Becky? Is it Keisha?

Celebrities Attend Wimbledon

Source: Karwai Tang/WireImage

By now, you’ve probably heard Drake‘s super catchy comeback hit ‘NOKIA’ that’s steadily rebuilding his hitmaking aura in the aftermath of his devastating defeat at the hands of arch nemesis Kendrick.

Surrounded by eye candy, Drake dials up his signature bravado in monochrome visuals featuring Carnival queens, eye-catching cameos (Oklahoma City superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander!), and IMAX-quality dance sequences with a splash of brick phone nostalgia.

Check out the Theo $$$kudra-directed visuals below:

Emerging as a potential chart-topper, ‘NOKIA’ reigns as the standout club anthem off Drake’s buzzy $ome $exy $ongs 4 U collab with industry BFF PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Coincidentally, the highly anticipated video trended while Drake won a small victory in his defamation battle against Universal Music Group with the judge ruling that his legal team can move forward in obtaining key documents, including Kendrick Lamar’s contracts.

According to Variety reports, Universal had sought to put discovery on hold, arguing that gathering the requested materials, ranging from Kendrick’s contracts to compensation details for Interscope CEO John Janick and other execs, would be overly “burdensome.”

The judge apparently disagreed.

“Now it’s time to see what UMG was so desperately trying to hide,” Drake’s lead attorney Michael Gottlieb told Variety and Law & Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff.

As previously reported, Universal Music Group fired not-so-subtle shade at Drake in their first court response to Drake’s defamation lawsuit last month.

In a motion filed earlier this week, the music giant said it was seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, calling the case “no more than Drake’s attempt to save face” after losing a rap beef.

“Plaintiff, one of the most successful recording artists of all time, lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated,” UMG’s lawyers wrote in the filing.

“Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds.”

With discovery now moving forward in New York, Drake’s team will have access to documents that could further shape the high-profile case.

For those following at home, the hearing on Universal’s motion to dismiss is set for June 30.

Are you feeling the ‘NOKIA’ video? Do you think Drake has a chance of winning his case against UMG? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Drake’s on the flip.

